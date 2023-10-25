Сардэчна запрашаем*!: employees of TAIF-NK JSC's canteen organise a surprise on their professional holiday

How the chefs of the oil refining company surprised and what wishes did they hear on their professional holiday?

Belarusian borscht, broth with kolduny, fried tongue in dough, stuffed liver a la Gomel, potato sausages with bacon, homemade draniki... and this is not the whole list of dishes that the employees of TAIF-NK JSC could try. On Chefs Day, the staff of the canteen decided to please their colleagues and prepared dishes of Belarusian cuisine. What dishes were especially liked by the company's employees and what they wished on this day to the heroes of the celebration — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“Not just chefs, but real artists”

In the canteen of the Management of TAIF-NK JSC, there is a fuss in the morning. Even on their professional day, they do not think about their holiday here, but about how delicious, satisfying and, most importantly, useful it is to feed visitors. On Chefs Day, they especially want to please their colleagues, surprise them with new dishes and create a festive mood, says Elena Burundukova, the head of the canteen.

“We decided to coincide the National Cuisine Day with our professional holiday. Three months ago, we had Georgian Cuisine Day. Everyone really liked it. This time, after consulting with the colleagues, they decided to organise Day of Belarusian Cuisine. Now there are fresh delicious potatoes, which mainly make up traditional Belarusian dishes," says Elena Burundukova.



The fragrant smells of borscht, draniki a la homemade, and fresh pastries so attracted visitors that many came to lunch early to be the first to try culinary delights.



At this time, in the kitchen, the chefs were completing the preparation of dishes and giving the finishing touches. Oksana Norkina and her partner baked knishes — Belarusian pies with potatoes. Despite 10 years of work experience, she has to cook Belarusian dishes for the first time. This is why she likes working at TAIF-NK JSC, the young woman says. Every day you need to learn something new, expand your knowledge. She compares her profession only with the work of an artist.



“There are many different dishes on our menu. Everyone can prove themselves as a professional. Before that, I worked in a cold shop, there are no restrictions for imagination at all. There are not just chefs, but real artists. We can arrange the dish the way we see it," Oksana says with pride.



“We are like a big family”

Chef Alsu Urazbaeva emphasises that the staff of the canteen prepared more than thoroughly for National Cuisine Day, studied the peculiarities and nuances of Belarusian cuisine. It turns out that even the most seemingly simple dish, draniki, has many different recipes and different cooking methods.

“I've never cooked draniki before. This is something new for me. In general, I am getting acquainted with Belarusian cuisine for the first time. I like it. We also prepared salads, borscht with meat and sausages, as well as kolduny for visitors. They differ from our pelmeni in shape and weight. We tried very hard to make our dishes like the visitors. Everyone invested a piece of their soul," she says.

According to Alsu, the cook is a real magician who works miracles not on the stage and on the pages of the book, but in the kitchen. The young woman considers her profession to be one of the most difficult and important. She recognised that to become a true professional in the field, it is not enough to get a diploma of education, you need to be able to improvise, be responsible, prudent, strive for excellence and always improve your qualifications.



“I have loved cooking since childhood. After school, I went to college to study as a cook and never regretted my choice. Although our profession is not easy — you have to stand on your feet all day, carry heavy pots — I love it. We have a very friendly team. I would even say more, we are already like a big family. We always help each other, give advise. The main thing is that we see the result of our work. Every day we hear words of gratitude from visitors to our address, and it inspires," says Alsu with a smile.

Experienced chefs willingly share their knowledge with young specialists. Five months ago, the staff of the Management canteen was replenished with young, energetic, purposeful Ramzia Khamidullina. The girl graduated from the 44th school as a cook and decided to build her career in TAIF-NK.

“When they offered to try their hand at this company, I immediately agreed. I was very well received. Now I'm already a third-class cook. Our team is very friendly and cohesive. Yes, there are difficulties at work, but the smile of people who have eaten and said thank you is the greatest gratitude," she admits.



Giving an assessment to the chefs on a five-point scale, the leading engineer of the industrial safety production control department, Danis Sakhipov, put all ten.

“Our chefs deserve the highest praise. What varenyky they cook with potatoes — you'll lick your fingers. Today, we are again pleased with novelties — dishes of Belarusian cuisine. I took a taste of borscht and knishes. Super!” Danis shared his impressions.



“Thank you very much to our dear chefs for their hard work. From morning to evening, they work hard to prepare first and second courses, pastries and desserts for us. Today we've plunged into the world of national Belarusian cuisine. I like everything very much, borscht and draniki are above all praise," Vasilisa Kovshova, a sales specialist of the shipping and railway transportation department, said without hiding her emotions.

“Everyone who has come to this sphere is a steadfast people who love their work”

Today, only 35 employees work in three canteens of TAIF-NK JSC: cooks, canteen workers, cashiers, kitchen workers… And everyone, regardless of their position, strives to work with the soul — as for their family.

The professionalism of this team is also evidenced by that the canteen of TAIF-NK JSC became the first among the industrial enterprises of the city, where the HACCP food safety management system was implemented and certified, meeting the requirements of the national standard GOST R ISO 22000-2019.

The algorithm of compliance with HACCP procedures, where the entire chain of the product life cycle is traced — “from the field where raw materials are grown to the finished dish on the table” — is clearly known by every employee of the canteen in accordance with their duties.



“Our specialty is complicated. Everyone who has come to this sphere is a steadfast people who love their work. I can say for sure that the employees of the TAIF-NK canteens love their work with all their heart, they give themselves to it one hundred percent.

To cope with all difficulties, mutual assistance, help and support of each other help, says Elena Burundukova. And even more love for his work and responsibility to a team of many thousands.

Delicious, like at home

The employees of the enterprise speak with special gratitude about the employees of the canteen. Queues at the distribution are proof of this. Employees of TAIF-NK JSC admitted to the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya that a warm welcome, a varied and delicious menu do not leave anyone indifferent. In the canteens of TAIF-NK JSC, it is delicious as at home, they note.

By the way, National Cuisine Day on Chefs Day was held in almost all canteens of TAIF-NK JSC. Belarusian borscht, broth with kolduny, fried tongue in dough, stuffed liver a la Gomel, potato sausages with bacon, draniki could also be tasted by employees of the HRCC and the Refinery. In the canteen of the HRCC, the employees of the complex created a national flavour on their own — decorated the hall in the Belarusian style.



“We really like our canteen, HRCC employees share, charming, always polite, friendly chefs work and serve us. The variety of dishes pleases every time. Today, it is especially pleasant that it is Day of Belarusian Cuisine. We prepared for the holiday, decorated the canteen. It was very interesting and informative to get acquainted with the new menu. Our favorite chefs, under the guidance of the head of production of the HRCC, Nugmanova Rosa Fayzrakhmanovna, as always, are on top! We are lokking forward for new taste emotions!” Elena Matveeva, the HRCC archivist, said with a smile.



The colleague was also supported by the leading specialist of the Labour Protection Department of the Management, Evdokia Tikhonova:

“We would like to congratulate all the employees of the canteen on the holiday! They pleased us once again. Today we have been surprised once again how much our chefs are professionals in their field. Everything is very tasty! I wish them success, may more and more culinary masterpieces be born in your golden hands every day. And we will always appreciate your delicious dishes!” Evdokia Tikhonova summed up.

“I would like to express my gratitude and admiration to all the employees of the canteen of TAIF-NK JSC. On International Chefs Day, they arranged a holiday for the Company's employees — Day of Belarusian Cuisine. The dishes were exquisite and delicious like at home, you have created just “masterpieces of taste”. Dear our chefs! Thank you for the piece of joy that you give us every time we taste your dishes. Thank you for your smiles and attitude to work. To the head of the canteen, Elena Anatolyevna Burundukova, special thanks for the attention to detail, creating a cozy atmosphere and caring for each employee. I wish you all good health and success in your hard work!” Galina Shimanskaya, the head of the Human Resources Department, joined the congratulations.

The smiles on the face of the employees and the gratitude of the visitors — is this not the highest reward for those who, from the very early morning, contribute to creating a mood, and most importantly, to strengthening the health of the entire team. Having introduced the employees of TAIF-NK JSC to the delights of Belarusian cuisine, the employees of the canteens of the Company began their daily duties to continue to cook and serve delicious dishes with kindness in their hearts, sharing a piece of good mood with people who come to eat delicious food — probably this is the meaning of the work of real chefs!



