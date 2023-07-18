Yelabuga launching project of city tourist code

Photo: a screenshot by realnoevremya.ru/google.com

Renovation of the historical centre of the city

As Realnoe Vremya found out, the implementation of the project of the tourist code of the historical centre of the city is beginning in Yelabuga. The programme affects all key urban facilities. The works are estimated at 176,3 million rubles.

The source of funding is the federal and republican budgets. 142,8 million rubles will be allocated from the Russian treasury, 33,5 million rubles — from Tatarstan. The total area of the renovation is about 44 hectares.

The project provides for outdoor architectural lighting of monuments of monumental art, facades of historical buildings, objects of cultural heritage; illumination of models, power supply of modular toilets. LED lamps are used for outdoor (architectural) lighting. The work is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.

In recent years, Yelabuga has been an active participant in the All-Russian competition of small towns for the formation of public spaces.

Yelabuga is an active participant in the All-Russian competition of small towns for the formation of public spaces. Photo: provided to realnoevremya.ru by Institute of Urban Development of Tatarstan Foundation

Money allocated already last year



However, Yelabuga received money for the implementation of the tourist code project thanks to the victory in the federal competition of Rostourism for the best transformation of the tourist centre of the city. The project was called “Great People choose Yelabuga”. It is to become the brand of the 1000-year-old city.

To determine the concept of the future appearance of the city, several meetings were held with the public and the architectural community. During the implementation of the project, the most advantageous photo zones should be equipped, telling about the history of the city, as well as viewing points. At the same time, they decided to create an architectural illumination that should transform historical places. The goal of the whole project is to make Yelabuga famous further with new names of great people who have contributed to the development of this city.

Special illumination will be provided by five historical architectural buildings, for example, the Spassky and Pokrovsky Cathedrals, as well as monuments to historical figures who lived in Yelabuga in different years — Stakheev, Durova, Tsvetaeva and others. New street lights will appear along the street, where more than 6 dozen buildings — objects of cultural heritage — are concentrated.

Photo: a screenshot by realnoevremya.ru/project documentation