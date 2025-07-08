This is not Moscow and Moscow Region: Tukayevsky District separating from Naberezhnye Chelny

The authorities of the Tukayevsky District plan to move the administration from Naberezhnye Chelny to the village of Novy

The authorities of Tukayevsky District do not want to share the administrative centre with Naberezhnye Chelny and have proposed moving the “headquarters” back to their homeland — to the village of Novy, located seven kilometres from the auto city. “The Republic’s leader, Rustam Minnikhanov, supported the initiative to create an independent administrative centre. This decision will have a positive effect on improving the investment climate in the district,” explained Kamil Nazmiev, head of the district executive committee, appointed last December. The agricultural district produces almost 37% of the republic’s total meat output, and its proximity to the M7 and M12 highways has ensured an influx of investment in logistics. The Alabuga Special Economic Zone will invest 8 billion rubles in the first phase of the Deng Xiaoping complex, Moscow-based PakPrestus will invest 4 billion rubles in a production and warehouse complex, and among the newcomers is the Tukaevsky Industrial Park. Read the details in the Realnoe Vremya report.

Sovereignty, Tukayevsky style

Tukayevsky District, long considered a satellite municipality of Naberezhnye Chelny (the second-largest city in Tatarstan — ed.), has launched a process of administrative self-determination. It was with this sensational announcement that the new district head, Kamil Nazmiev, opened the Municipal Hour at the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, slightly stunning those present.

“This year, the rais (head) of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, supported the initiative to create an independent administrative centre in the village of Novy, Tukayevsky District,” Kamil Nazmiev read aloud without raising his head. “This decision will positively impact the improvement of the investment climate in the district, promoting infrastructure development and attracting investment.”

The suggestion that a “separation” might be underway could be inferred from the order in which he listed Tukayevsky District’s “neighbours.” In the list of seven municipalities, the “city of Naberezhnye Chelny” was mentioned last.

“At the level of the republic’s government, a working group is being created (to determine the administrative centre in the village of Novy) under the supervision of Rustam Nigmatullin,” Kamil Nazmiev explained later. “The Ministry of Construction of the Republic of Tatarstan is involved in the matter. This will be a phased process,” he added, without specifying exact timelines.

Marat Bariev: no complaints from business at present

However, local authorities intend to firmly defend their decision and see it implemented. “Today, out of 43 districts in Tatarstan, we are the only ones without our own administrative district centre,” the district head emphasised.

When asked what triggered the move towards separation, the leader gave a somewhat evasive explanation. “Today, we all understand the situation we are working in,” he said.

Currently, Tukayevsky District is an independent administrative-territorial unit. Historically, its administrative centre has been Naberezhnye Chelny, although the district itself is not part of the municipality. However, the executive committee of Tukayevsky District is located in Naberezhnye Chelny. Now, local authorities intend to change this “registration”.

Telegram channels have claimed that the true master of the district is Ilshat Fardiev and that development of “foreign” businesses is being blocked here. Invited to the meeting, State Council deputy Marat Bariev, who oversees this district, denied such claims. According to him, there are currently no complaints from businesses about the Tukayevsky District authorities. “Mostly, there are questions from participants in the special military operation,” he noted.

The district’s coat of arms, featuring a lion holding a staff with banners, will remain unchanged. “The lion symbolises power, strength, and courage. The seven banners threaded on the wooden staff represent the unity and friendship of our multinational people,” explained deputy head of the Executive Committee Gulnara Galimova.

Economically, Tukayevsky District is self-sufficient. By the end of 2024, the district’s Gross Regional Product (GRP) reached 69.7 billion rubles, with goods shipped worth 51.5 billion rubles. The district produces 37% of the republic’s total meat output — over 150,000 tonnes. This year, the district intends to surpass a GRP of 73 billion rubles, mainly through agricultural products. Investments in the district’s economy amounted to 28 billion rubles. The district is linked to the automotive industry through the production of buses and commercial vehicles, relocated here by the Chelny-based manufacturer RariTEK. Sergey Kadochnikov, development director of AZ RariTEK PLC, showcased new models of Lotos buses assembled under licence from Chinese manufacturers.

Kama agglomeration assigned a 100-year aeropolis plan

Despite the complexities in the relationship between the two major municipalities, the Institute of Spatial Planning of the Republic of Tatarstan has prepared a development strategy for the Kama Agglomeration. At its core is the concept of an aeropolis near Begishevo Airport. According to the authors, it is intended to become a centre of attraction for the entire Volga region.

Within the aeropolis, approximately 4.8 million square metres of real estate are planned to be built, with total investments estimated at 1 trillion rubles. By 2050, around 58.1 billion rubles are expected to be invested in the infrastructure of Begishevo Airport. These funds are planned to be allocated for the construction of a second runway, the creation of helicopter pads, the erection of a new terminal, and the renovation of the hotel, Kamil Nazmiev explained. When asked about the timeline, he noted that the long-term programme is designed for 100 years.

Tukay Park worth 1.5 billion rubles — in the groundwork; a consumer electronics park — at the output

For now, external investments are flowing into logistics. The Alabuga Special Economic Zone will invest 8 billion rubles in the construction of the first phase of a logistics warehouse terminal covering 100,000 square metres. “Last year, a train from China carrying imports was received in test mode, and on 30 October, the first export train was dispatched,” the district head recalled.

During the discussion, it became clear that exporting agricultural products from here is not possible, as the complex is being built for polymers. Meanwhile, the construction timeline for the grain hub has stalled. However, Russian Railways (RZD) has planned a modernisation of the Krugloe Pole railway station, which will increase the mainline’s capacity by 60% — from 22 to 35 train pairs per day — with an annual freight turnover increase of 18.5 million tonnes.

Moscow-based company PakPrestus plans to launch a production and warehouse complex covering 80,000 square metres by the end of the year, deputy general director Evgeny Mikhailov said. The total investment amounts to 4 billion rubles. The complex is being built for a global household appliances manufacturer, whose name is yet to be disclosed under the terms of the contract.

Among the new projects is the large industrial park Tukay (named after the Tatar poet and echoing the district’s name), according to Kseniya Danilova, a representative of the investor Tukay Group PLC. It will be located on 42 hectares in close proximity to the Krugloe Pole railway station. The volume of investment will amount to 1.05 billion rubles.