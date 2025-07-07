Kyrgyzstan expects mining equipment and cybersecurity services from Tatarstan

What Russian trade representatives in Asia advised Tatarstan businesses

“We need to build relations with Myanmar, there is huge potential”

Last year, Tatarstan’s foreign trade turnover with the EurAsEC countries received a new impetus for growth, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan German Lerner said in June. According to the results of 2024, the turnover increased by 4.9%, and Tajikistan became the absolute leader among the countries. Russian trade representatives in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Turkmenistan told entrepreneurs about how to further develop cooperation. The meeting was held in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the republic.

“Today, trade representatives of the countries with which we cooperate are here. And we need to build trade and economic relations with Myanmar, there is huge potential,” commented a panel of experts Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko.

Earlier, the guests discussed the prospects for cooperation in the Government House of the Republic of Tatarstan. There they emphasized: last year, the republic's foreign trade turnover amounted to $16.2 billion, increasing by more than 12%. Exports reached $12.3 billion (+20%). “The numbers are not bad, but we want better. In this work, we hope for your support. We, in turn, are ready to provide you with full assistance,” assured them Prime Minister of Tatarstan Alexey Pesoshin.

“Today, at the table, I told the trade representatives: do not think that we are bragging: “We, Tatarstan, are Tatars ...” Any snipe will praise its swamp. We, like those sandpipers, say that our Tatarstan is the most “Tatarstan” in the world,” said Oleg Korobchenko, opening the meeting.

“We can talk about the delivery of both equipment for enterprises and IT solutions”

The Russian trade representative in Kyrgyzstan, Aynur Samanov, spoke in more detail about the prospects. According to the results of last year, the trade turnover between this republic and Tatarstan amounted to $138 million, he recalled. At the same time, the largest part — $125.3 million — came from Tatarstan exports. The most popular in Kyrgyzstan were petroleum products, fiberboard, food products, refrigeration equipment and household chemicals. Furniture, trucks, construction equipment, clothing and car parts were imported to our republic.

The potential for cooperation is not exhausted. Aynur Samanov advised paying attention to the mining industry, which is the driving force of the Kyrgyz economy. “Here we can talk about the delivery of both the relevant equipment for enterprises and IT solutions. Such requests are very often received by Russian companies,” he said. IT specialists are also expected to help in the field of cybersecurity. Both the public sector and private business are subject to attacks today.

Another promising niche is medicine. There are already positive examples: according to the speaker, the company Tatkhimpharmpreparaty has registered more than 30 drugs in Kyrgyzstan. “In addition to public hospitals, pay attention to private clinics. Due to the fact that the population is growing, public hospitals cannot always cope with the flow. Private medicine is developing very actively,” Samanov noted.

Also among the promising areas are food products, energy equipment, agricultural products. Growth points for imports are clothing and textiles, dairy products, fish, fruits, vegetables and nuts.

In Tajikistan, hopes are pinned on the development of tourism and light industry. “We are currently working to form such a cluster, relatively speaking, [production] from cotton to finished products," said the Russian trade representative in Tajikistan, Alexander Rybas.

What were the results of last year

Last year, Tatarstan and Tajikistan experienced a “trade boom.” As Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan German Lerner said a month ago, foreign trade turnover with Tajikistan by the end of 2024 increased by 110.5%, several times exceeding the dynamics of cooperation with other EurAsEC states. It should be noted that in April, Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov went on a visit to Tajikistan. According to the results of 2024, the Tatarstan-Tajik trade turnover amounted to $77.3 million, its press service reported at the time.

The Tatarstan leader emphasized that the region is interested in expanding the presence of leading Tatarstan companies in the Tajik market. “We can talk about the supply of helicopters, oil and gas, compressor and refrigeration equipment, agricultural machinery and car tires, a wide range of household chemicals, medical products and pharmaceuticals. In turn, Tajik companies could increase the supply of light industry and agriculture,” Minnikhanov suggested.

The volume of trade with Kyrgyzstan was almost twice as much as with Tajikistan — $138 million. But the growth compared to 2023 was more modest: 18.9%. As for Turkmenistan, the trade turnover exceeded $39 million. Rustam Minnikhanov, at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic Nokerguly Atagulyev, proposed intensifying cooperation in such areas as oil exploration, gas transportation, automotive industry, aircraft manufacturing, shipbuilding and the supply of chemical products.

How is cooperation with Myanmar developing? In March, Tatarstan attracted migrants from there for the first time. As reported by the press service of the Ministry of Labour of the Republic of Tatarstan, 39 specialists will work at the enterprise of the Alabuga SEZ. More information about the new workers from Myanmar has not yet been reported.