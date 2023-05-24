Rustam Minnikhanov takes part in a big visit of Russia’s government and businesses to China

Photo: Tatarstan rais

Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in China with a business trip. His press service wrote about this.

The agenda includes a meeting with governors of some of China’s provinces, managers of companies, a visit to big enterprises. The main goal of the visit was to participate in a plenary session of a Russian-Sino business forum on 23 May.

So the sides can discuss the development of cooperation with China’s provinces, development of links in investment and production, the production of medical goods and pharmaceutical products, further expansion of cooperation in agriculture and development of cooperation in culture, science, education, sport, tourism.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

The country’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chaired the Russian delegation. They are going to stay in China on 23-24 May. There is a scheduled meeting between Mishustin and Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jingpin and talks with the PRC’s State Council’s Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

The Russian delegation also includes governors of Sverdlovsk and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts as well as managers of the biggest public corporations in all spheres.