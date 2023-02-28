UK imposes sanctions against Elecon plant in Kazan

The UK authorities have announced the expansion of sanctions against Russia. The information is published on the website of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that Elecon Plant JSC, which is located in Kazan, has fallen under restrictions. The list also includes: Izumrud JSC, Lomo JSC, Zvezda JSC, Sokol Plant JSC, and other enterprises.

Sanctions have been imposed on 92 individuals. The list includes Governor of Tula Oblast and former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Aleksey Dyumin, head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, CEO and Chairman of the management board of Aeroflot PJSC Sergey Alexandrovsky and others.

Back in 2020, Elecon Plant in Kazan got under US sanctions. Then Washington noted that the company allegedly violated the US national legislation on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) against Iran, North Korea and Syria.



Australia imposes sanctions against Tupolev PJSC

Australia has imposed sanctions on 40 individuals and 90 legal entities from Russia. Such information is published on the government's website.

In particular, the companies Tupolev, Admiralty Shipyards, LUKOIL, Kalashnikov Concern, Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau, Kurganmashzavod, and others have fallen under restrictions.

The list also includes head of the Ministry of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, head of the CEC Ella Pamfilova and others.



Last July, the Australian government announced the imposition of sanctions against Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev, as well as head of the Ministry of Construction and Housing, ex-Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing of Tatarstan Irek Fayzullin.