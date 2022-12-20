Flow of highly qualified foreigners to Tatarstan collapses four-fold

Issuance of work permits has fallen three times



In January-November 2022, 1,452 work permits were issued in Tatarstan, Realnoe Vremya found out. Compared to the same period last year, their number has decreased threefold — in 11 months of last year, 4,408 were issued in the republic.

This is due to a sharp reduction in the issuance of work permits to highly qualified specialists. If in January-November 2021, they were issued 4,232, then for the same period of this year already 1,024, that is, four times less.

At the same time, the issuance of work permits to qualified specialists remained at the level of last year. In January-November, both 2021 and 2022, 42 of them were issued in Tatarstan.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

The number of refusals to issue work permits remained at the level of last year — 5 each in January-November 2021 and 2022. In the first 11 months of this year, 14 work permits were cancelled.



According to Russian legislation, a work permit for a highly qualified specialist is issued for up to 3 years. The document allows them to work in Russia.

Issuance of permits to attract foreign workers in Tatarstan has increased

According to the results of January-November, Tatarstan registered an increase in the issuance of permits to attract foreign workers. In 11 months of this year, 69 of them were issued, which is by 10 more than in the same period of 2021.

At the same time, the number of refusals to issue permits to attract foreign workers has also increased. If in January-November of last year it was one, then in 11 months of this year they were issued four.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

In general, 448 permits for attracting foreign workers have been issued in the Volga Federal District since the beginning of the year. This is by 18,2% more than in January-November of last year.



There were 19 refusals to issue permits to attract foreign workers to the Volga Federal District in 11 months. Compared to the same period last year, their number decreased by four.