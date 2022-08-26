Car loans in Tatarstan plunge almost twice

Photo: Maxim Platonov

Car loans for a total of 14,2 billion rubles were granted in Tatarstan during the first seven months. It is 42,9% less than during the same period last year, reads data of the National Bureau of Credit History.

In the number of car loans granted in January-July, Tatarstan is fifth in a rating of 30 leading regions. Moscow turned out to be first where car loans for 42,9 billion rubles were given in seven months, which is 48,7% less than during the same period in 2021. Moscow Oblast (29bn), Saint Petersburg (24,8bn) and Krasnodar Krai (17bn) are also in the top 5.

A fall in the number of car loans was registered in all 30 leading regions. The indicator fell the most in Sverdlovsk Oblast — by 52,4%. During the first seven months of 2020, car loans for 9,4 billion rubles in total were granted there.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

In general according to 4,000 creditors’ data sending their information to the National Bureau of Credit History, in January-July 2022, car loans for 375,1 billion rubles were granted in Russia. It is 40,9% less than during the same period last year. At the same time, compared to January-July 2020 during the pandemic, this indicator rose by 2,9%.

According to the National Bureau of Credit History, the average car loan in Tatarstan in July was 960,788 rubles. It is 9,5% less than the previous month — in June, it surpassed a million.