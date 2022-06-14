Retail trade turnover grows by 13% in Tatarstan

Photo: Maxim Platonov (archive)

The retail trade turnover surpassed 381 billion rubles in Tatarstan in January-April 2022. It is 99,4% compared to the prices during the same period last year.

According to the Tatarstan Statistics Service, retail trade turnover during the first four months in 2021 was assessed at 332 billion rubles. So it grew by 13,1%.

Non-food products account for a big share — 221,4 billion rubles, or 55,4%. Compared to January-April 2022, the non-food retail trade turnover in Tatarstan increased by 11,1%.

Foods, including beverages and tobacco products, held 170,3 billion rubles, or 44,6%, in the retail trade turnover. Compared to January-April last year, the number grew by 14,5%.

Vice Prime Minister of the republic and Economy Minister of Tatarstan Midkhat Shagiakhmetov said that the retail trade turnover in the republic in April 2022 reduced by 10% compared to last year. This happened due to a fall in non-foods primarily of foreign origin, he explained. In particular this refers to the sale of cars and spare details, clothes, shoes, pharmaceutical products, household appliances and smartphones.

According to the Tatarstan Statistics Service, the retail trade turnover in April was assessed at 95 billion rubles. Compared to the same month in 2021, it increased by 8,5%. According to the statistics service’s data, during the first four months last year, the retail trade turnover was 87 billion rubles.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

Realnoe Vremya wrote that during the first quarter of 2022 the retail trade turnover in Tatarstan amounted to 286,6 billion rubles. Compared to the same period last year, it increased almost by 15%.

It should be reminded that in 2021 the retail trade turnover in Tatarstan reached 1,086 trillion rubles. It is 7,8% more than in 2020. Foods, beverages and tobacco cost 464,8 billion rubles of this sum. Non-foods held more than 621 billion rubles.