Obama, Biden and Co are ideologists of military biological activities in Ukraine — Russia's Defence Ministry

“US specialists are working on testing new medicines in circumvention of international safety standards”

The Russian Ministry of Defence has presented new data on the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. They reported that the ideologists of this activity are the leaders of the Democratic Party — former and current US Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden are involved in it.

“Through the executive authorities of the United States, a legislative framework was formed to finance military biological research directly from the federal budget. The funds of non-governmental organisations controlled by the leadership of the Democratic Party, including the investment foundations of the Clintons, Rockefellers, Soros, Biden, were attracted under state guarantees," the Ministry of Defence noted.

The scheme involved large pharmaceutical companies — Pfizer, Moderna, Merck & Co, as well as Gilead, a company affiliated with the US military.

“The US specialists are working on testing new medicines in circumvention of international safety standards. As a result, Western companies significantly reduce the costs of implementing research programmes and gain significant competitive advantages. The involvement of controlled non-governmental and biotechnological organisations, as well as an increase in their income, allows the leaders of the Democratic Party to receive additional financial revenues for election campaigns and hide their distribution," the department stressed.

Ukrainian state structures are also involved in military biological activities to conceal illegal activities, conduct field and clinical trials and provide the necessary biomaterial.

Who else implements military biological projects in Ukraine

It also turned out that military biological projects in Ukraine are implemented not only by the United States, but also by other NATO countries, such as Germany and Poland.

At the moment, the following facts have been confirmed:

In 2013, Germany launched its own biological security programme with the participation of 12 states, including Ukraine. On the German side, the programme involves the Institute of Microbiology of the Armed Forces of Germany (Munich), Robert Koch Institute (Berlin), Loeffler Institute (Greifswald), and Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (Hamburg). From 2016 to 2019, military epidemiologists from the German Institute of Microbiology took 3,5 thousand samples of Ukrainian blood serum.

The Polish Institute of Veterinary Medicine participated in rabies virus research in Ukraine, and they were conducted jointly with the US Battelle Institute, a key contractor of the Pentagon.

Poland also funded the Lviv Medical University, which includes a participant in US military biological projects — the Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene, where specialists with experience in working with dual-use materials have been retraining since 2002.

Infection of counterfeit banknotes with the causative agent of tuberculosis



There is also new information about bioincidents in Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defence, there is evidence of the deliberate use of a multidrug-resistant tuberculosis pathogen in 2020 to infect the population of the Slavyanoserbsky district of the LPR.

“Leaflets made in the form of counterfeit banknotes were infected with the causative agent of tuberculosis and distributed among minors in the village of Stepovoye. The organisers of this crime took into account the peculiarities of the behaviour of children who have a habit of “pulling everything into their mouths” and taking food with unwashed hands. The results of bacteriological studies have confirmed the resistance of isolated bacteria to first- and second-line anti-tuberculosis drugs, that is, the disease caused by them is much more difficult to treat, and the cost of treatment is much higher," the Ministry of Defenсe stated.

The infection, according to the doctors' conclusions, was done artificially — since the material contains extremely dangerous strains of the pathogen in a concentration capable of providing infection and the development of tuberculosis.

Mariupol was used as the regional centre for the collection and certification of the causative agent of cholera

Recently, the Ministry of Defence has reported about experiments on patients of the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital No. 3. Yesterday, data on the Pentagon's experiments on Ukrainian citizens in the psychiatric hospital No. 1 in the village of Strelechye, Kharkiv region, were disclosed. The main category of experimental subjects was a group of male patients aged 40-60 years with a high stage of physical exhaustion.

In order to conceal their affiliation to the United States, experts conducting biological research arrived through the territories of third countries — and in January, foreign citizens conducting experiments were urgently evacuated, and the equipment and drugs they used were taken to the western regions of Ukraine.

“Evidence of the emergency destruction of documents confirming work with the US military department has been obtained. A preliminary analysis of the preserved documentation indicates the use of Mariupol as the regional centre for the collection and certification of the cholera pathogen. The selected strains were sent to the Public Health Centre in Kyiv, which is responsible for the further shipment of biomaterials to the United States. This activity has been carried out since 2014, which is confirmed by acts of transmission of strains," the Ministry of Defence said.

An act of destruction of a collection of pathogenic microorganisms dated February 25, 2022 was found in the sanitary and epidemiological laboratory, according to which work was carried out there with pathogens of cholera, tularemia, anthrax.

“In a rush, part of the collection of the veterinary laboratory failed to be destroyed. In order to ensure the safety and safe storage, 124 strains were exported by Russian specialists and their study has been organised. The presence in the collection of pathogens of diseases uncharacteristic for veterinary medicine — typhoid fever, paratyphoid, gas gangrene is a cause of concern. This may indicate the use of the laboratory for other purposes and its participation in the military biological programme," the Ministry of Defence noted.

