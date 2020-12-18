Day of good deeds: Kazanorgsintez participates in charity fund campaign

The chemical giant joined the project “The Acquaintance with the Profession” of the charitable fund “Day of Good Deeds”. As part of the project, teenagers from schools, orphanages, and boarding schools are given tours of various enterprises. This helps children learn more about different specialties from professionals in the field, navigate the choice of educational institution and expand their horizons. During the tour around Kazanorgsintez, the students of boarding school No. 61 were shown two production sites, a museum and told what employees are welcomed at the enterprise.

The stop — the "heart" of the plant



Safety goes first. Even in the bus, the participants of the tour were instructed to put on helmets, do not take off masks and be careful when visiting all objects. Before making a stop at the first of them, the children were shown the territory of Kazanorgsintez. To go around it all, you need more time — the company occupies 4,200,000 square metres.

There are seven plants that produce more than 170 items of organic synthesis products. Then they turn into both everyday goods and products necessary for industry. Pavel Pirogov, the deputy head of the technical engineering department of Kazanorgsintez, told the students of boarding school No. 61 about this on the way to the first workshop.

How it all works, the tour participants saw in one of the shops of the Ethylene Plant.



“Guys, now we are in the shop of pyrolysis, separation and compression of pyrolysis gas of the Ethylene Plant. The Ethylene Plant processes 550,000 tonnes of ethylene fraction and 280,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gases a year. Ethylene is the most high-performance organic substance in the world and the main component for the production of polyethylene. We can assess its significance and applicability by looking around: pipes, cables, and various films are made of polyethylene for all industries. The demand for it is growing every year," explained the head of the shop, Yevgeny Belov.

He showed the “heart” of the plant — the pyrolysis furnaces. They are needed to thermally decompose incoming raw materials and produce pyrolysis gas, which is used as fuel. In half a second, the raw material is heated in the furnace and a chemical reaction occurs. All processes in this production are monitored through screens by employees of the operator's office. They control the parameters of the technological regime, monitor the quality of products and perform many other functions. Marina Gruzdeva, for example, is responsible for pressure and temperature during production processes at the plant.

“There are two columns. We produce ethane-ethylene fraction, which then is treated. Then ethylene is produced. In this work, one needs to be careful — after all, global production and new technologies. I have been working here for 11 years and I love my job very much," said Marina Gruzdeva, a gas separation apparatchik.

Before polyethylene is sent to consumers, it needs to be packaged in large bags. The participants of the tour saw the process of their production at the second facility — the Low-Pressure Polyethylene Plant. In one of the departments of the plant's workshop, rolled bag film is produced, and it becomes the basis of bags for polyethylene. Ilya Tsyganov was most interested in this process. He is 15 years old, and he is going to become a plasterer.

“Now I doubt, a little bit I've begun to want to go to the workshop, but a little scary — it seems that it is difficult. I still need to think, but in general, it was very interesting," said the pupil of the boarding school No. 61.

The deputy head of the technical department of Kazanorgsintez, Pavel Pirogov, told in more detail about what it is like to be an employee of the chemical giant. The company employs more than 8,000 people. The average salary last year was 41,000 rubles. The higher the qualification — the higher the payment.



“Our company is like a small town. There are a lot of professions, and not only in chemistry: electricians, repairmen, locksmiths, engineers, doctors, metrologists. Basic educational institutions are the petrochemical college and the state technological university, but all professions are in demand at Kazanorgsintez," Pavel Pirogov explained.

“The project “The Acquaintance with the Profession” was created to give teenagers the opportunity to learn different professions, think about future specialisation, decide what they like, what skills they need to develop. I hope that today's excursion has inspired the children. Perhaps, some of its participants will become in the future if not part of the huge team of Kazanorgsintez then choose a profession in the petrochemical industry and will develop in this direction," said Rustem Khasanov, the director of the Day of Good Deeds Fund.

Those who still want to work for Kazanorgsintez will be supported by social benefits: organisation of recreation at their bases, assistance with mortgages. But it is not so easy to get to the company — a young specialist must pass an internship and training. Successful candidates will get support with adaptation and professional development. People of different specialties are expected at Kazanorgsintez — the main thing is that there is a desire to study and become a professional in their field.



