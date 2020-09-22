Standard equipment installation starts at Nizhnekamskneftekhim's Ethylene Plant

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Individual approach for each equipment lifting

The installation of standard in terms of dimensions and technological design equipment has begun at the construction site of the new ethylene complex of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. Seventeen units of the main large-sized equipment were installed during the summer.

“This time the column of DA07401 position is being installed. It is designed for the separation of butadiene from the residual solvent. Its height is 31 metres, it was made in South Korea," said Iskander Valiev, the head of the EP-600 shop of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

The installation of standard in terms of dimensions and technological design equipment has begun at the construction site of the new ethylene complex of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

The 25-tonne column was delivered to the construction site by a self-propelled trailer. They lifted it with the help of special cranes — wheeled and crawler ones. By the way, an individual plan is developed for each lifting of equipment, which takes into account the dimensions of equipment and weather conditions.



“As an engineer, I have developed a plan for the lifting a few months before it. After that, the installation is fast and without problems: within an hour and a half, the column was mounted from the horizontal state on the trailer to the vertical state on the foundation," said Ivan Mikhailov, engineer at Mammut contractor organisation.

The main stage of the construction is to be completed in December 2022

Let us remind that the last, 17th unit of large-capacity equipment -t he hydrogenation reactor at EP-600 — was installed in early September. It is designed for the purification of ethane-ethylene fraction from acetylene. Despite its small size, the equipment weighs 170 tonnes. Lifting and installation of equipment was also carried out by Mammut.

According to experts, the delivery and assembly of equipment are carried out strictly on schedule. The main stage of the construction of Nizhnekamskneftekhim's EP-600 is to be completed in December 2022. The first production is to be launched in the second half of 2023.

According to experts, the delivery and assembly of equipment are carried out strictly on schedule. The main stage of the construction is to be completed in December 2022

Ethylene-600 is one of the main strategic projects of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. The complex will give the opportunity to update and expand the product line. It is also planned to produce 600,000 tonnes of ethylene, 272,000 tonnes of propylene, 246,000 tonnes of benzene, and 88,000 tonnes of butadiene in the production and processing of raw materials.



Nizhnekamskneftekhim is engaged in the ethylene plant project together with German concern Linde, the basic agreement with which was signed in June 2017 in St. Petersburg.

The complex will use the latest technologies in the field of hydrocarbon processing, which will ensure the reliability, safety and efficiency of production. Own local treatment facilities will reduce the consumption of river water from the Kama River, which will help to avoid negative impact on the environment.

The complex will use the latest technologies in the field of hydrocarbon processing, which will ensure the reliability, safety and efficiency of production

“All generated process water will be treated and reused at the plant. A smokeless flare will reduce emissions. The most important thing is not to release the hydrocarbon into the atmosphere, but to burn it. Only carbon dioxide is generated during combustion," Lenar Nagimullin, the director of Ethylene-600 plant, says about the project features.



Increasing production and the production of new products will contribute to the social and economic development of the region. Six hundred new jobs will be created on the territory of the complex, and the amount of tax revenues to the city and republic budgets will increase.

