Last column installed at Nizhnekamskneftekhim's ethylene plant

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

A hydrogenation bed has been installed at EP-600

The last, 17th unit of large-capacity equipment — hydrogenation bed — has been installed at the construction site of the future ethylene plant of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. It is designed for the purification of ethane-ethylene fraction from acetylene. Despite its small size, the equipment weighs 170 tonnes.

Despite its small size, the equipment weighs 170 tonnes

Mammut company installed the last unit of large-capacity equipment at the EP-600 construction site. The installation was performed using a special crane. The works went exactly according to the planned schedule.



A unique large-capacity crane is involved in the lifting

The penultimate, 16th column — 66 metres high and weighing 150 tonnes — was installed a day earlier. The solvent stripping column DA076-01 is designed for separating C4 hydrocarbons from the solvent, as well as separating C4 acetylenes in the side-cut distance.

The equipment was manufactured in South Korea and delivered to Nizhnekamsk by water. Mammut also participated in the lifting of the column. For installation of the equipment, the specialists attracted a unique large-capacity DEMAG CC crane with a load capacity of 1,600 tonnes. The contractors closely monitored the fulfillment of all requirements, including safety regulations.

The equipment was manufactured in South Korea and delivered to Nizhnekamsk by water

“We follow all safety measures, as our company provides a full range of services: engineering and safety at the installation site," says Emil Fayikov, labour protection specialist at Mammut.



The plant is being built using advanced technologies

The main stage of the construction of Nizhnekamskneftekhim's EP-600 is to be completed in December 2022. The first production is to be launched in the second half of 2023. The new ethylene plant will additionally produce 600,000 tonnes of ethylene annually, as well as 272,000 tonnes of propylene, 246,000 tonnes of benzene, and 88,000 tonnes of butadiene.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim is engaged in the ethylene plant project together with the German concern Linde, the basic agreement with which was signed in June 2017 in St. Petersburg. The main contractor for the construction and installation works is Turkish Gemont.

The main stage of the construction of Nizhnekamskneftekhim's EP-600 is to be completed in December 2022

The complex will not have a harmful impact on the environment — this has been confirmed by the positive conclusions of the state environmental and main state expertise. Own local treatment facilities will reduce the consumption of water from the Kama River: process water will be treated and reused at the plant. The flare will be smoke-free: hydrocarbon output will be burned and only carbon dioxide will enter the atmosphere.

