Kazan to present a new Russian system for assessing the quality of education

The III International Forum of Education Ministers Shaping the Future has been held in Tatarstan

Photo: Елизавета Пуншева

The concept of the new Eurasian lyceum

Russia plans to create a new system for assessing the quality of education. It was presented in Kazan at the III International Forum of Education Ministers Shaping the Future, Russia’s Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov said at a briefing.

“We propose the formation of a new system for assessing the quality of education. It will be sovereign and free from political influence. The countries that join will have a great interest,” he stated.

Russia intends to create a new system for assessing the quality of education. It is expected to be sovereign and free from political influence.

At the forum, a new system for the Eurasian lyceum will also be presented. According to the Russian minister, this is an ideal school based on the best traditions of the Soviet period.

Several foreign education ministers present at the briefing noted that interest in learning the Russian language is growing in their countries. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, more and more citizens are participating in the relevant programme, said the head of the Republic’s Ministry of Education, Željka Stoičić. In Myanmar, the possibility of including Russian in the school curriculum is being discussed at a high level.

“In Myanmar, there are two universities of foreign languages, and Russian has long been taught at both. We are also discussing the possibility of introducing Russian into the basic education system in our country,” said Myanmar’s Minister of Education, Nyun Phay.

A twofold increase in the number of participants

This year, the International Forum of Education Ministers Shaping the Future took place in Kazan on June 11 and 12; it is has been held for the third time. According to Kravtsov, more than 20 heads of the relevant departments attended — twice as many as at the first forum.

“At the first forum, there were 10 ministers; we see growing interest in the Russian education system. On the other hand, we are also very interested in the experience of friendly countries. The world is developing, and therefore the methods developed by other countries are useful for the development of our domestic education system,” he emphasised.

“The world is developing, and therefore the methods developed by other countries are useful for the development of our domestic education system.”. Ринат Назметдинов / realnoevremya.ru

The Russian school education system ranks among the top ten in quality. “It is very important that our schoolchildren not only know about other countries but also befriend them,” Kravtsov said.

“The forum is an ideal opportunity to establish personal contacts, learn from colleagues, and share one’s own experience. It is one of the most significant events in the education system worldwide,” agreed Aslan Lolaev, Minister of Education of South Ossetia.

Forum participants will discuss important issues in modern education, including global trends, digitalisation, the impact of artificial intelligence, and online learning. The focus will be on topics such as inclusion, the role of the teacher, the quality of education, and prospects for international cooperation in this field.

Among the forum participants were representatives from Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Myanmar, Laos, the UAE, Belarus, Abkhazia, and Afghanistan. The event featured speeches by Russia’s Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov, the President’s aide Vladimir Medinsky, and the heads of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia, as well as the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.