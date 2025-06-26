Racing Zhiguli with a generous gift, a bus converted into a food truck, a full-fledged home on wheels

What unusual and rare cars are for sale in Kazan

Photo: Реальное время

On the roads of Kazan, one can encounter not only typical crossovers but also vehicles that are a show in themselves. There are memories of the Sarmatmobile, the Lincoln Town Car, and the wide-eyed Toyota Supra, which Realnoe Vremya wrote about last winter. This article looks at the unusual and rare cars put up for sale since the beginning of summer.

“The Queen of the Sixties,” purchased from a builder of the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant

One of the most frequently listed cars remains the Volga. Among them stands out a 1966 model with a mileage of 100,000 km. The seller explained in the advertisement that he bought the GAZ-21 from a manager involved in the construction of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant:

“The ‘Queen of the Sixties’ was in a decent and original condition. The actual mileage was only about 100,000 km. Since its creation, it had just one owner. The very next day, my wife and I spoke with the grandchildren of the late owner, an honoured builder of Voronezh who was one of the managers of the construction of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant. The old man always had a company car, so the GAZ-21 was used only on weekends and has been preserved in excellent condition. We collected the ‘swallow’ in Kursk on a tow truck. The Volga had been put into storage by the old man and remained immobile for about five years.”

The current owner began restoration in the summer of 2015 and completed it by autumn 2020. He noted that ‘the restoration work was done with sweat and blood, but ultimately the main thing is the result.’ He is asking 10 million rubles for it.”

A fully restored Soviet convertible

There are also older examples. For instance, a 1950 Moskvich 400 convertible with a mileage of 72,000 km. The car is fully restored and in working condition.

“All parts correspond to the year and the catalogue. The body and engine match the factory numbers,” the owner writes.

It is offered for sale for a private collection or museum. The asking price is 3.5 million rubles.

Racing Lada and Ford Focus as a gift

A more unusual representative is the 1991 VAZ 2106. However, the car looks more like a racing car than a regular Lada.

The engine in the car is from VAZ-2013. It has been registered since 2011. The owner is asking for more than 7.5 million rubles for the converted Lada and is going to give the buyer a rather generous gift in the form of a Ford Focus II with a trailer.

A German minibus converted into a food truck

Another redesign is the German minibus Barkas B1000, released in 1989. It was converted into a food truck, although it is registered in the traffic police as an ordinary car. “The two-stroke three-cylinder engine is its own, after major repairs, the compression is perfect, the technical part is excellent, everything is repaired, lubricated, everything is in working order,” the owner describes the food truck.

The car is running at full speed. They are asking for 1.5 million rubles for it, but the seller promises that “the real buyer will have a good bargain.”

A full-fledged home on wheels

Finally, there is the 2019 Volkswagen Grand California camper van. This is not just a vehicle, but a fully equipped home on wheels: inside, it features sound insulation, a bathroom, a kitchen, built-in camping chairs, multimedia with navigation, and 360-degree cameras.

“The camper van is three years old. Everything is in excellent condition. The vehicle is like new. I replaced the heating system with a diesel one, so now there is no need to worry about running out of gas. I fully installed sound insulation and reinforced the hood and front windshield. The floor is covered with high-quality rubberised carpet,” the seller wrote.

The camper van is designed for two to three people. The mileage is 170,000 km. The asking price is 6.5 million rubles.