“It is good that there are companies that understand social responsibility and lend a helping hand”

The Russian Olympic Committee thanked Nizhnekamskneftekhim for the donated medical masks

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

The Russian Olympic Committee received 30,000 medical masks from Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. On June 11, the company's management sent the valuable cargo to the country's capital. Five days later, the parcel was delivered to the ROC building on the Luzhnetskaya embankment, where a solemn ceremony of donating masks was held via videoconference. It was attended by the heads of the petrochemical company, deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and famous Russian athletes.

The representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee made a video call with the heads of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC from the Innovation Centre. Sports commentator and TV host Konstantin Vybornov became the host of the mask donation ceremony. He noted that the pandemic has united the country's residents in the fight against coronavirus infection. And, despite the fact that according to official data, the pandemic is on the decline, providing athletes with masks and gloves remains one of the main tasks.

“Thanks to the help of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, our athletes can start training. The Russian Olympic Committee has the opportunity to return to work. These 30,000 masks will be presented to the athletes who visit the ROC in the framework of interaction with their leaders, with our sports federations," said Vybornov.

Mikhail Mamiashvili, a Soviet Greco-Roman wrestler, Olympic champion, honoured master of sports of the USSR, and president of the Russian Wrestling Federation, came to thank the petrochemists for their support during this difficult “coronavirus” time. He told how the Russian national judo team is going to return to work after the self-isolation regime.

“Thank you very much for that in such a difficult period there are people and companies who understand their social responsibility, offering a shoulder of help and support. Slowly, we are coming out of the strict regime of self-isolation. There is a whole list of certain restrictions. We have planned a number of events at the end of the month. Now we are coordinating everything with sports bases," Mikhail Mamiashvili said.



Its executive director, Valentin Khabirov, spoke on behalf of the Russian Judo Federation.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Nizhnekamskneftekhim for that they support the Federal Judo of Russia and ensure our security. We also thank the Olympic Committee for participating in the organisation of such an event. Our Russian National Judo team will start to come out of the quarantine measures at the beginning of July and resume training. In August, I hope, we are holding the first selection for participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," said Valentin Khabirov.

“We have a very close relationship with Tatarstan”

During the video conference, athletes noted Tatarstan's contribution to the development of the Olympic movement in Russia.

“We have a long-standing and warm relationship with Tatarstan, where many judo tournaments are held: the Championship of Russia and the pre-Olympic European Championship in 2015. The athletes of the republic have already resumed training, we are waiting for them at the training camp in July. In the near future, together with athletes from Tatarstan, we will take part in the preparation for the Olympic Games," said Executive Director of the Russian Judo Federation Valentin Khabirov.

“I cannot but note the key role played by Tatarstan in the development of sports. This includes advanced infrastructure and logistics. I must say that Minnikhanov is one of the most athletic leaders of the regions. He is a sporty and dynamic person. We moved the championship of Russia in female free-style wrestling. But we are going to realise all this. Tatarstan has a huge experience, and any event is held at the highest level," said Mikhail Mamiashvili, the president of the Russian Wrestling Federation.

Igor Stepanov, the administrative director and head of the organizing department of the Russian Olympic Committee, thanked the author of the mask transfer initiative, Marat Bariev.



“The building of the Russian Olympic Committee unites 41 all-Russian federations in summer and 13 in winter Olympic sports under one roof, as well as 6 other federations recognised by the International Olympic Committee. This initiative was made by Chairman of the Olympic Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Bariev. We all supported it together. During this difficult period, we must be together, and our Olympic nest must be protected. First of all, this assistance is directed to the employees of the federations who provide the organisational process. I would like to say thank you very much. Just yesterday there was a call, and today we already have 25 boxes, we are very grateful to you," said Igor Stepanov.

“In these harsh conditions, Nizhnekamskneftekhim promptly purchased equipment”

Nizhnekamskneftekhim handed over 30,000 personal protective equipment to the Russian Olympic Committee. The shipment of medical masks took place on June 11. The boxes of personal protective equipment were loaded into a car near the company's head office in Moscow. The official dispatch ceremony was attended by the heads of the petrochemical enterprise, leading players of Neftekhimik hockey club, as well as deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Chairman of the Olympic Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Bariev told how this idea came up.

“In April, the Olympic Council of the Republic of Tatarstan used funds allocated by the ROC to purchase food packages for sports veterans. We also provided them with protective equipment from Nizhnekamskneftekhim and asked the famous athletes to stay at home and minimise contact with the outside world. Today's action is a kind of our response, which was supported by Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. I hope that the masks will help athletes who resume training to maintain their health and protect themselves from the coronavirus," said Marat Bariev.

Irek Zinnurov, the deputy of the State Duma, two-time Olympic medalist, president of Sintez aquatics sports club, who also took part in the ceremonies and sending, and donation of medical masks to the Olympic Committee of Russia, said that for athletes it is very important to start training and regain fitness.



“It is difficult for athletes to come out of this emergency situation now. Organising the training process will take a long time and require a lot of effort. This action, which was held by Nizhnekamskneftekhim, will help speed up the process. It takes six months for gymnasts to regain their shape. Thanks to the company for what they have done. I think this is not the last charity campaign," said Irek Zinnurov.

“I wish everyone good health and excellent sporting fitness for new achievements”

Nizhnekamskneftekhim purchased the line for the production of medical masks in April of this year. The production of scarce goods was established at the subsidiary enterprise of Polymatiz JSC. Our own production helped the company to solve the problem of the lack of personal protective equipment not only for employees of TAIF Group in the shortest possible time but also provided masks for all those who need them.



The company regularly donates personal protective equipment to medical, social, public and sports institutions of the city and the republic. In total, since the beginning of the announcement of the pandemic, the petrochemists have presented more than 200,000 masks.



Timur Shigabutdinov, the deputy director general and commercial director of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, noted that the company pays great attention to the development of sports in the region and knows firsthand about the challenges that professional athletes face today.

“The world is currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Our company, which specialises in the production of more than 120 types of petrochemical products, and the main ones are synthetic rubbers and plastics, makes its possible contribution to preventing the spread of coronavirus," he said.

Timur Shigabutdinov stressed that Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is a socially oriented company. Thanks to the full support of the management and trade union organisation, the company successfully implements social programmes, including those aimed at the development of physical culture and sports.

“Today, when the coronavirus pandemic is on the decline, the mask mode is still relevant. Therefore, in one of the last charity events, which took place on June 11, we gave 25,000 masks to pupils of children's sports schools and health camps, and 30,000 masks were sent to the Russian Olympic Committee, and now they have been delivered to you. Thus, the company decided to support athletes in the conditions of the pandemic, so that they would have the opportunity to train and achieve new sports victories. I wish everyone good health and excellent fitness for new achievements!” Timur Shigabutdinov said.



For their assistance, the representatives of Tatarstan and petrochemists were presented with mascots of the Russian Olympic Committee — a cat in the form of a cap with ear-flaps and a bear tumbler toy.