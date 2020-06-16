Nizhnekamskneftekhim hands over protective masks to children's camps, sports schools and Russian Olympic Committee



Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC together with deputies of the State Duma of Russia handed over another batch of medical masks: 30,000 pieces — to the Russian Olympic Committee, another 25,000 — to students of sports schools and summer camps. Despite the fact that the compulsory wearing of masks and gloves on the street has recently been cancelled in Tatarstan, restrictive measures remain relevant for sports and children's institutions that are preparing to open and work in a special mode.

“No Olympic Game were held without a representative of Nizhnekamskneftekhim”



The charity marathon started with a visit to the Neftekhimik youth football school, where the construction of an indoor football arena and the reconstruction of the school are actively underway. The guests of honour handed the athletes several boxes with protective masks. They will be distributed to young football players free of charge.

“At the suggestion of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, we are handing over medical masks to sports institutions that have started to slowly restore training. All the measures taken has made it possible to weaken the quarantine regime. For this situation not to happen again, it is necessary to strictly observe the prescribed epidemiological requirements, not to relax. We wish you a faster start to the season, training and, of course, good health to all!” said Marat Bariev, the deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, chairman of the Control and Audit Commission of the Russian Olympic Committee, chairman of the Olympic Council of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Irek Zinnurov, the deputy of the State Duma, two-time Olympic medalist, president of Sintez aquatics sports club, also came to support the beginning sportsmen. He wished them high sports results and also handed a letter of thanks to Director of Neftekhimik sports club Sergey Klipachev, who recently had an anniversary.



“I would like to congratulate Sergey Vasilyevich on his birthday and present him with a letter of thanks for his fruitful work, development of sports and social projects in Nizhnekamsk. Without Nizhnekamskneftekhim, nothing is done in the city," Irek Zinnurov said solemnly.

“Not only in the city, but also in the republic, nothing is done without the participation of Nizhnekamskneftekhim," said Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Aydar Metshin, who also attended the ceremony of awarding personal protective equipment. “Indeed, Sergey Vasilyevich made a great contribution to the sports life of the city. It doesn't change physically or spiritually. I hope that it will continue to work for the benefit of our city and the republic.

Sergey Klipachev admitted that he was moved by this attention:



“Sports and physical education are the most prestigious occupation. Whatever happens in the world, athletes will always be in demand. Thank you all very much," he said.

The former sports minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Marat Bariev, noted that athletes of Nizhnekamskneftekhim have repeatedly made themselves known at the world championships and Olympic Games.

“Thanks to the active work of Sergey Klipachev and the support of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, no Olympic Games were held without a representative of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. When we were in Beijing in 2008, another Nizhnekamskneftekhim athlete became an Olympic medalist. I always say from the rostrum of the State Duma that Nizhnekamskneftekhim has preserved the best traditions of Soviet sports," he said.

Words of gratitude on this day were addressed to the director of the sports school No. 1 in gymnastics and basketball, Nikolay Morzhin. This institution was also given a batch of protective masks.

“I remember when I became the minister of sports 19 years ago, Nikolay Morzhin came and gave useful advice. I always come here as to good friends. They know and love sports here. Nizhnekamsk loves sport, this city is one of the most covered with sports facilities. The Russian Olympic Committee and the Fair Play Committee award Nikolay Sergeevich a diploma for his contribution to the use of the ideals of friendship and fair play," Marat Bariev said.

After the ceremonial transfer of masks, the guests visited the construction of the indoor football arena. The work is carried out according to the schedule. The opening ceremony takes place in August, on Republic Day. Besides, Nizhnekamskneftekhim and TAIF Group will completely reconstruct the children's and youth sports school.

15k masks given to children's camps



Then the delegation went to Neftekhim arena ice palace. Here, personal protective equipment was handed over to the coaches and pupils of Neftekhimik sports schools on hockey, wrestling, athletics and cross-country skiing, Aktay sports school, as well as to the young athletes of Neftekhimik sports club who are engaged in rhythmic gymnastics, table tennis, judo, swimming and other sports.

Fifteen thousand masks were given to Olympiets sports camp and Yunost health camp. In July, a summer wellness campaign starts in Tatarstan. According to the regulations of Rospotrebnadzor, participants must be provided with protective masks.

“Thank you very much for your support. Now we have to work in difficult conditions, thanks to Nizhnekamskneftekhim — we will be protected. We will spend this summer together with the children of petrochemists. I promise, it will be bright and rich," said Artur Maksimov, the deputy head of Yunost camp.

The medical masks are produced by the subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim -Polymatiz. The automated line was purchased by Nizhnekamskneftekhim. During the pandemic, the company increased its production of non-woven material for personal protective equipment, surgical coats and protective suits tenfold.



“The company ordered and sewed 6,500 anti-plague suits for the employees of Nizhnekamsk medical institutions. Our medical professionals are working in a protected environment. They are working calmly and treating people," said Elvira Dolotkazina, the assistant director general for work with municipal authorities of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

“We, without thinking about the cost, at the request of social institutions, are providing all possible assistance. We try to provide personal protective equipment. We have also recently transferred equipment for disposal of highly hazardous waste to the Nizhnekamsk Central District Hospital," said Rodion Bulashov, the deputy director general for social affairs and personnel of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

According to Rodion Bulashov, since the beginning of the announcement of the pandemic, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has transferred more than 200,000 masks to medical, social, public and sports institutions of the city and the republic.

“Nizhnekamskneftekhim has made life easier for us”

The next point of visit was Kamsky Artek. The camp opened its doors on June 1, Children's Day. Vacationers are coming there in July. Petrochemists together with State Duma deputies handed them several boxes of medical masks.

“When I was working as the minister of sports of the republic, I dreamed of creating Artek in Tatarstan. In Nizhnekamsk, this dream was realised. Thank you very much! It has been beautifully renovated. I want you to be able to implement all your ideas. Children's recreation begins, you should be confident in yourself. We must protect ourselves and our children," said Marat Bariev, the deputy of the State Duma of Russia and chairman of the Control and Audit Commission of the Russian Olympic Committee.

A tour around Nizhnekamsk's Artek was conducted by Aydar Metshin. The guests visited the buildings, canteen, medical center and sports facilities.



“This is not only a children's camp — it is a youth centre. Boarding school students will come here during the school year. This will be useful for the educational process and interesting for children themselves. We have equipped a whole building for people with disabilities," the mayor said.

The director of the camp thanked the petrochemists for their support — the presented protective masks.

“Children are coming there already on July 1. This is a huge help. We have no medical masks, and the money for their purchase is not provided in the camp budget. According to the order of Rospotrebnadzor, they must be. Thank you very much, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has made our life easier," said Yekaterina Yurtayeva, the director of the Kamsky Artek health camp.

On this day, petrochemists handed over 25,000 medical masks to three children's camps and seven sports schools.

30k masks went to Moscow

At the end of the charity marathon, the guests of honour arrived at the head office of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, where they were waited by Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, Timur Shigabutdinov, the deputy director general -commercial director of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, the company's youth asset and leading players of Neftekhimik hockey club. Thirty thousand personal protective equipment from here are sent to the Russian Olympic Committee.

“I would like to thank Nizhnekamskneftekhim for the work you are doing during the epidemic. You started manufacturing protective equipment and suits and started supplying them to institutions. This was very important when the masks were nowhere to be found. With your support, we helped veterans of the Great Patriotic War, veterans of sports, and social institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan. I would like to say a special thank you as a representative of the Russian Olympic Committee for the decision to support the Olympians," Marat Bariev, the chairman of the Control and Audit Commission of the Russian Olympic Committee, thanked the petrochemical company.



Irek Zinnurov, the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, two-time Olympic medalist, and president of Sintez aquatics sport club, also thanked the petrochemists for their significant support of Russian athletes.

“As an athlete, I can say that it is impossible to achieve anything without training. A gymnast was recently asked how much time he needed to recover, and he said six months. I would like to thank TAIF Group and Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC for this work. And I thank everyone who organised it," he said.

Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ayrat Safin wished the athletes to return to training as soon as possible.

“Dear colleagues and friends, we are very happy that we could make a significant contribution to the work of the Russian Olympic Committee by sending 30,000 masks. We hope that in the very near future the athletes will please us with new successes," said Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

The management of the company, State Duma deputies, youth activists of the company and hockey players of Neftekhimik hockey club amicably loaded the boxes of medical masks into the car, which immediately went to Moscow. The official ceremony of receiving protective masks in Moscow will be held on June 16 at the ROC base.

It is no coincidence that petrochemists pay close attention to sports facilities. Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is a socially oriented company. Thanks to the full support of the management and trade union organization, the company successfully implements social programmes, including those aimed at the development of physical culture and sports.



The most sports team in Tatarstan

Nizhnekamskneftekhim has created a powerful sports base: Neftekhimik sports complex, two ice sports palaces, Druzhba sports and recreation complex; Fakel sports hall, Almash training base, Olimpiets sports and recreation camp, a shooting range. There is a rental point for winter and summer sports equipment in the Petrochemists Park. All these sports facilities are maintained at the expense of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and everyone can play sports here.

The company's sports facilities are home to 4 Neftekhimik children's and youth sports schools and sections of Neftekhimik sports club, which employ 70 highly qualified coaches and teachers in 17 sports. The total number of children involved in them is about 2,500 people.

The team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim is considered one of the most athletic in Tatarstan. The company employs 17 physical education instructors and 10 social workers. They organise sports events in their free time with employees and their family members. As a result, for more than 20 years the company's team has been the absolute winner of Spartakiad of the trade union of employees of chemical industries of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Sponsored material