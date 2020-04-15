Central Regional Hospital chief physician: ‘We always feel the support and care of Nizhnekamskneftekhim’

Petrochemists have given doctors about 6,000 medical masks

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

The flagship of Tatarstan petrochemistry continues helping to fight the coronavirus infection. Last week, employees of the enterprise gave the city’s administration over 20 rolls of nonwoven fabric to sew more than 100,000 masks. The aid arrived in the Central Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital on 14 April. Thanks to the petrochemists’ effort, patients will be provided with the means of individual protection.

32,000 masks have been sewed and handed out in a week

During the pandemic, the petrochemists have demonstrated unity and corporate spirit as never before. The employees of the enterprise who are telecommuting and know how to sew began to make medical masks at home. Nizhnekamskneftekhim provided the volunteers with the fabric and elastic cord. The volunteers sewed over 32,000 masks almost in a week.

“People are doing this job with love, they are sewing the masks we are handing out to our employees, labour veterans, social workers with pleasure. A call centre receiving requests from our volunteers has been created in the enterprise. We have already handed out all 30,000 masks,” Director of the Staff Training Centre of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Aleksey Bochkaryov told Realnoe Vremya’s correspondent.

A deliberately created team of volunteers with 11 young workers of Nizhnekamskneftekhim is handing out the medical masks. They are distributing the fabric to make the masks every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., they are taking the ready goods and handing them out to the needy.

“The team is located in the hall of residence of the Lemayev Petrochemistry and Oil Refining College where we are making packages. We are giving over 50 metres of fabric to our masters. This is enough to make 100 masks. Then we come, pick them up, leave the fabric for a new lot of masks. There is no delivery problem, the enterprise has given a car for this purpose,” Vice Director of the Department for Youth Affairs and Sport at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Yevgeny Ryabov shared.

“It is a very valuable gift for us and our population”

The petrochemists are trying to help everybody who is asking them for help. This time there was a request from the administration of the Central Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital.

“Nizhnekamskneftekhim workers understand the job health care establishments are doing now. Doctors, nurses are on the front line. Their labour can’t be overestimated, they should receive help,” said Fanis Murtazin, chairman of the trade union at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

Employees of the enterprise personally gave Chief Physician Khabibulla Akhmedov about 6,000 medical masks sewed by the volunteers.

“Even though all employees of the Nizhnekamsk Central Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital are provided with certified products — medical masks, respirators, coats and gloves, we don’t refuse the help of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. We will hand out the masks presented by the enterprise to patients. It means that every person who enters the territory of the hospital will be protected from the coronavirus. It is a very valuable gift for us and our population,” said the chief physician of the Nizhnekamsk Central Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital.

Khabibulla Akhmedov noted during an interview that the company always met the hospital halfway, cared about patients.

“Thanks to Nizhnekamskneftekhim for the support and attention. We have never faced a denial whatever issues we have turned to the management of the enterprise with. We are proud that there is such a powerful enterprise in our region that can help at any time.”

Special working regime

Nizhnekamskneftekhim has switched to a special working regime during the pandemic. The company has a quick response team that is daily controlling the current epidemiological situation in the company.

The employees of the enterprise are provided with leaflets, antiseptics, medical masks, contactless thermometers, thermal imaging, wall dispensers and anti-bacterial recirculators.

Special machinery is disinfecting the road network, pedestrian lanes, pavements, bus stops and subways located on the territory of the enterprise twice a day, including on days off

All 134 shuttles are disinfected, their load is controlled. There was organised separate transport and entrance to the territory of the enterprise for employees of contractors. There are free parking lots for the company’s workers.

Special machinery is disinfecting the road network, pedestrian lanes, pavements, bus stops and subways located on the territory of the enterprise twice a day, including on days off. A special schedule was created in canteens to avoid crowds of people.

Time to help

During self-isolation as well as on the threshold of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has made a decision to render timely help to veterans of the Great Patriotic War and home front workers who are members of the company’s council of war and labour veterans. Volunteers have handed out them over 120 food baskets and protective masks.

First- and second-degree disabled people will receive another 750 food baskets

First- and second-degree disabled people will receive another 750 food baskets. Moreover, large families and low-income families of petrochemists will receive help next week. The enterprise is going to present children tablets so that they can receive education online with no problem.