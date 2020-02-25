Tatarstan farmers sell meat and milk at 8.4bn rub a year
The republic is the leader in the Volga Region in terms of farm revenue in animal husbandry
Tatarstan has been rated the second in the rating of Russian regions in terms of revenue of livestock producers. Peasant farm enterprises of the republic earned 8,4 billion rubles for the year from the sale of products. This is more than a quarter of the revenue received by farmers in all 14 regions of the Volga Federal District combined (31,6 billion rubles). Only Dagestan is ahead of our republic in the study. Why and how to achieve complete leadership — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.
Only sheep farmers are ahead
Only Dagestan is among all regions of Russia ahead of the Republic of Tatarstan. The farmers of the Caucasus Republic earned more than 12 billion rubles for livestock products over the year.
According to Deputy Chairman of the Agricultural Committee of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, Takhir Khadeev, Tatarstan's high position in this rating is not surprising.
“The president constantly states that because of the northern climate we cannot compete with the southern regions in crop production, our priority should be animal husbandry. A variety of support measures in force in the republic are aimed at its support, which is bearing fruit," Khadeyev reminded.
Indeed, the top three in terms of revenue from the sale of crop products are more southern regions: Krasnodar Krai, Rostov Oblast and Saratov Oblast.
As for the gap from Dagestan in animal husbandry, according to Takhir Khadeev, it is due to that Tatarstan agriculture is developed mainly at the expense of large agricultural enterprises, so the share of farmers in the total revenue is not as large as in Dagestan, where farms (specializing mainly in sheep farming) are one of the main forms of management.
Starting businesses will be given a hectare
It is noteworthy that, according to the study, Tatarstan farmers are ahead of their colleagues from all the combined regions of the Northwestern Federal District (4,5 billion) and Ural Federal District (6,6 billion) in total revenue from livestock products.
In the ranking of federal districts, the Volga Federal District ranks second in the country in total revenue from animal husbandry (931,6 billion) and third in revenue from crop production (110,3 billion).
The former head of the ministry of agriculture of the Republic of Tatarstan, now Vice Speaker of the State Council of Tatarstan Marat Akhmetov believes that the second line in this rating is a natural result of the region's investments in agricultural enterprises.
Kamiyar Baytemirov, the head of the Association of Farms of the Republic of Tatarstan, gives a different reason for the success and makes an even more optimistic forecast.