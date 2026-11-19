A small lie, big consequences: how Liane Moriarty taught us to fear perfect families

Anthropic may hold the largest IPO in history, the EU may block Duolingo because of manipulation of users, Telegram launched mini-apps right in chats

Photo: Реальное время

Technological breakthroughs, space infrastructure and the regulation of online services became the main themes of recent days. Google opened access to the most powerful AI model Gemini 4 Carbon, Anthropic is preparing for the largest IPO in history with an valuation of $1.4 trillion, and SpaceX will invest $24 billion in a gas power plant and supercomputer in Texas. Meanwhile the European Commission threatens Duolingo with blocking because of manipulation of users, Telegram launched mini-apps right in chats, Binance warned about a vulnerability in iOS, and Dubai and Japan are preparing for the launch of flying cars. About these and other news — in the material of “Real Time.”

Google opened access to the most powerful AI model Gemini 4 Carbon

The company Google opened wide access to the new AI model Gemini 4 Carbon. At the end of October it was presented to a limited circle of cybersecurity companies; now the model is available to developers, corporate clients, scientists and ordinary users.

Carbon is designed for complex tasks requiring deep analysis and multi-stage reasoning: the development and debugging of software, scientific research, the search for vulnerabilities and work with large arrays of data. For everyday tasks and standard development Google recommends using Gemini 4 Argon — it works faster and requires fewer resources.

During the first tests Carbon helped specialists discover zero-day vulnerabilities, and also showed results in predicting the structure of proteins, which can be applied in the development of medicines.

The model is already available in Google AI Studio and Gemini for business; subscribers of Google AI Ultra will receive it in the Gemini application, search and the Antigravity platform.

The EU may block Duolingo because of manipulation of users

The European Commission presented a draft of the Digital Fairness Act, which will oblige platforms to allow the switching off of addiction-inducing functions. If Duolingo and similar applications do not fulfill the new requirements, blocking in the EU may threaten them.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The regulation prohibits manipulations, including false statements about a running-out product and dubious dynamic pricing among ticket operators. Influencers will be obliged to disclose payment for the promotion of goods, the cancellation of digital subscriptions will be simplified, and consumers will receive the right to communicate with a live support employee. For minors personalized advertising and pricing based on confidential data will be completely excluded. Besides, all users will be given the right to switch off habit-inducing design elements — autoplay of video and “streaks” in services like Strava and Duolingo.

The document became part of a package of updates to the laws on the protection of consumer rights and is called upon to shield EU citizens from harmful digital practices in online purchases, in social networks and mobile applications.

Anthropic may hold the largest IPO in history with an valuation of $1.4 trillion

The developer of the chatbot Claude, the company Anthropic, counts on a full market capitalization of about $1.4 trillion during the initial public offering of shares. If the plans come true, this may become the largest IPO in history.

During the IPO and the private placement the company and its co-founders plan to attract up to $90.4 billion. The base offering will bring up to $64.4 billion: the shares will be sold at a price from $70 to $78; in total 801.4 million securities are offered. The private placement must attract $26 billion from AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC.

The IPO price will be determined on November 18; trading will begin the next day. The company's revenue is growing quickly. At the same time obligations are growing too — to almost $901 billion, most of which falls on computing capacities and microchips.

Nvidia shares fell by 14% against the background of Jensen Huang's resignation

The shares of the American company Nvidia at the beginning of the main session on Nasdaq collapsed by more than 14%, trading data show. At the minimum the quotations dropped to $148.8 per share, and the company's capitalization for the first time since June 2025 fell below $4 trillion, to $3.89 trillion.

The reason for the sharp collapse became the announcement of the board of directors about the resignation of Jensen Huang from the posts of president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors. Huang was one of the three founders of Nvidia and led the company for 33 years. He left against the background of a scandal around his extramarital affairs. The duties of CEO of Nvidia until the appointment of a permanent head will be performed by the vice-president and financial director Colette Kress — her previous posts are also retained. The board of directors has already begun the search for Huang's successor, considering candidates both inside the company and on the external market.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

The dismissal was preceded by a series of loud investigations in the American media. The New York Times reported that American special services consider the businesswoman Alice Huang, the head of the Singapore company Megaspeed and a client of Nvidia, to be an informant of Chinese state structures. She was surveilled and it was established that she communicates closely with the head of Nvidia. In Beijing the accusations of espionage were called slander. At first at Nvidia everything was denied, but on November 8 Huang admitted an extramarital affair with Alice Huang and apologized to his family and colleagues — the board of directors launched an independent investigation.

The NYT publication of November 11 aggravated the situation: former employees told about another secret affair of the 63-year-old Huang — with his direct subordinate, the vice-president Kimberly Powell. After the news of the resignation Reuters reported that the ex-head of the company had been in an intimate relationship with yet another employee.

Microsoft shares fell because of a failure in the operation of the corporation's services

Microsoft shares fell by almost 3.2% against the background of a large-scale failure in the operation of its services. The problems affected users in 74 countries who complained about the operation of Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, Copilot and other products.

The problems affected companies, courts, schools and state institutions — for example, the Australian Federal Police and British police departments could not accept applications online. The malfunctions reached the financial market too: traders in Singapore and Japan returned to telephones and faxes, the exchanges Euronext, Nasdaq and Deutsche Boerse reported problems with email, and Richemont briefly postponed the publication of its financial report.

Microsoft itself explained that part of the servers became unavailable, because of which the load on the remaining infrastructure grew. The company suspended updates, redirected traffic and restarted the servers, but after the return of the load they could again stop responding. This is not the first such failure — the previous one occurred on August 17.

Binance warned about an iOS vulnerability threatening crypto wallets

The crypto exchange Binance reported a vulnerability in the versions iOS 26.7.1, 27.0.1 and 27.2, which allows malicious applications to read the local files of other programs. The problem received the name worse_query and creates a threat to seed phrases, private keys and credentials across the whole ecosystem. The vulnerability relates to the level of iOS itself and is not limited to the Binance application.

The platform recommended deleting everything installed from unreliable sources and updating iOS to the latest version. If the user suspects that their data has been accessed, they are advised to transfer the funds to a new crypto wallet created on another device and to end all active login sessions.

SpaceX will invest $24 billion in a gas power plant and supercomputer in Starbase

SpaceX plans to invest $24 billion in the development of the infrastructure of the city of Starbase in Texas, which has grown around the company's cosmodrome. The project provides for the construction of a gas power plant and a complex of supercomputers on a plot of about 180 hectares. The works may be divided into several stages, and in the future the complex is planned to be expanded.

The company intends to build both objects itself, and then to own them and manage their operation. The construction will become part of Elon Musk's strategy to expand control over the gas infrastructure of SpaceX: natural gas is needed for the power supply of data centers, and its purified and cooled form is used as rocket fuel.

The municipal council of Starbase intends to hold public hearings on December 9, 2026. At them the granting to the project of tax benefits on real estate will be discussed, as well as the conclusion of an agreement with the state authorities on support for economic development.

Anthropic presented new AI models

Anthropic presented the AI models Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 for programming, scientific research and the solution of complex technical tasks. In comparison with the previous versions their analysis of images and ability to reason are improved, and the generation of answers has become 30% faster.

To demonstrate the possibilities Anthropic showed a prototype of an operating system created by Fable 5.2. The model coordinated more than a thousand AI agents that for eight days wrote and checked code. The system launches on a laptop and includes its own kernel, drivers, file storage, a window interface and an installer.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

Both models are built on one base but have different safety restrictions. Fable blocks potentially dangerous requests in the sphere of cybersecurity and biology, while access to Mythos with expanded possibilities in these areas is received by organizations after verification.

Telegram launched mini-applications right in chats

In Telegram there has appeared the possibility to launch games, polls, mini-applications and widgets directly in the correspondence. The tools work on HTML, CSS and JavaScript — with their help one can, for example, open a game or a calculator.

Messages in the chat are updated automatically between launches of the messenger, therefore a game can be continued from the same place. Payment systems for operations inside the chat are also built in.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

There are also restrictions: the size of the widget — not more than 600×600 pixels, and the total volume of the code — up to 32 KB. Complex 3D games cannot be launched; external scripts and direct network requests are prohibited — thanks to this the personal data of users will not get to third-party servers.

Dubai will develop rules for flying cars

The authorities of Dubai intend to regulate the operation of flying cars. In particular, they will have to determine how to register and license such machines, what requirements to impose on the infrastructure and whether special licenses are needed for driving.

At the same time the head of the licensing subdivision of the Roads and Transport Authority of the emirate, Ahmed Mahboub, noted that flying transport is at the early stages of development, therefore it is premature to speak about concrete rules of operation.

Last year the Chinese company XPeng AeroHT conducted a demonstration flight of a flying car in Dubai. The vehicle consists of a six-wheeled car and a two-seat electric aircraft that is placed inside it. At that moment the company received about 600 orders from the Middle East.

In Japan 15 companies united to launch air taxis

The largest Japanese bank MUFG Bank and another 14 companies from various industries united to study the possibility of launching commercial transportation on flying taxis. The project provides for the creation of an air transport network that will connect the districts of the Kansai region in the southwest of Honshu, including the prefectures of Osaka and Kyoto.

Routes, the construction of sites for takeoff and landing, the development of charging infrastructure and the formation of tariffs will be considered, as well as ways of attracting passengers, including tourists. For the transportation it is planned to use electric apparatuses of the Japanese startup SkyDrive — they resemble a helicopter with several propellers and are capable of vertical takeoff and landing.

The commercial launch is scheduled for 2028, and around the summer of 2027 the participants must decide whether to create a joint venture for managing the service.

