Olga Buzova presented the film “Ravioli Oli” in Kazan

Awaiting release in grocery stores?

Vladimir Yaglych and Olga Buzova.. Photo: предоставлено Киномакс IMAX

Olga Buzova presented the film “Ravioli Oli” (12+) at the “Kinomax-IMAX” cinema. For the star of the stage, television, and social media, this is her first major role in a feature film, and she plays Buzova as the owner of a dumpling factory. To understand all the references in the plot, it's enough to know her biography in detail. At the same time, the singer, who has never been shy about hype, presented a family film with a minimum of controversial scenes.

How Olga was deceived by a German

Having earned millions from concerts, Buzova's heroine falls in love with a certain “German” (Wolfgang Cherniy), who persuades her to invest in the Nizhneteplyshskiy dumpling factory and then disappears. Therefore, the star goes to Nizhniye Teplyshki with her assistant Yulia (Olga Vinichenko) — to get rid of an asset she doesn't need. She meets the hotel administrator Raya (Marina Fedunkiv) and also the enterprising factory employee Anton (Vladimir Yaglych), who is raising his daughter Rita (Eva Smirnova). Then, of course, to a song by Maxim, she realizes that she needs both the factory and this man. A straightforward plot without surprises or sudden twists: as soon as Yaglych appears on screen, it immediately becomes clear that Nizhniye Teplyshki will keep its city-forming enterprise.

In Kazan, Buzova presents the film in two halls at once; the audience not only asks questions but also tries to sing, and the actress delightfully delivers her most famous quotes for them.

— I play Olga Buzova, — she tells journalists. — You know, it's actually very difficult to play. Such an outlandish, extraordinary personality… So, of course, I had to prepare for this role for a very long time. Have you heard of Olga Buzova? An interesting girl. I play Olga Buzova, but I play because it's a role.

According to the actress, she prepared for the role for over a year, worked with an acting coach, analyzed the script “literally letter by letter” with director Andrey Nikiforov — who, for example, directed “The Bukins” and last year made “Heroes of Anecdotes.”

Obviously, Buzova loves to work; she can handle multitasking, but she does not hide her fatigue. Радиф Кашапов / realnoevremya.ru

Had to wait

Buzova has been acting in theater since 2021. She debuted at the Gorky Moscow Art Theater in the play “The Wonderful Georgian” in a small role as a singer, causing severe criticism from the professional community, though it was soon removed by the new general director Vladimir Kekhman; the theater explained it by saying Buzova started promoting it too late.

She has had film roles; she reminds journalists herself: she participated in the film “Burn," appeared in episodes of TV series, had a leading role in the series “Poor People.” But this is her first time in a leading role in a feature film.

— It's very comfortable to work with me, I don't watch my takes, I don't review footage if the director doesn't like it, and I think — at that moment something was genius — then I don't argue, because I don't want to argue absurdly, — notes Buzova.

The filming took place in November–December 2024; at some point, the actress learned to fall asleep in makeup at any moment.

Marina Fedunkiv. предоставлено Киномакс IMAX

— The pace of my life, the rhythm of my life is so fast that everyone who works with me knows, I can't wait, — she says. — Everything is precise for me, everything is scheduled by the minute, I know everything in advance, I know where I'll be the day after tomorrow, I know when my makeup is, I know when the flight is, I know what I'm doing afterwards, and everything is scheduled.

In the film, Buzova rides a toy car in a shopping mall, pushes a car, which splashes her with mud, sings “Voditsa” at the mayor's (Maxim Lagashkin) corporate party, drinks a little — and eats ravioli, which will clearly appear in chain stores after the film's release.

Part of the film's jokes are based on Buzova's biography: she doesn't want to take the soccer-playing cat at the shooting gallery; Fedunkiv's character accuses her of beating her in the “Dom-2” casting; “The Emperor's Treasure” is shown on TV. Incidentally, one of the producers she mentions most often is Lika Blank, who worked with her on numerous TV shows.

Roza Khayrullina. предоставлено Киномакс IMAX

Roza Khayrullina is in the film!

The first two-thirds move quite briskly for a romantic comedy. The role of the province is played by the Moscow region settlements of Mendeleyevo and Rzhavki, as well as Solnechnogorsk, though the Rostokino Aqueduct, where the characters walk, can also be seen on screen. No special harshness, except for cockroaches mentioned in dialogue and scenes of mild revelry at the banquet. All characters, as usual in a situational comedy, are archetypal, including potential buyers of the factory.

Suddenly, among its employees, Roza Khayrullina is discovered, formerly a star of the Kazan Youth Theater, known for roles in the series “Zuleikha Opens Her Eyes," films “Orda," “Beri da Pomni.” In the new series about Ilham Shakirov, she plays the woman who delivers his mother's baby.

In “Ravioli Oli," Khayrullina plays a quality control department employee, a dumpling sommelier, both funny and charmingly.

What the film lacks is chemistry between the main characters. As Buzova herself explained, the final kissing scene was not shot at the end at all:

— On the second day of shooting, I already have love with Vladimir. My knees are trembling because I'm standing next to such a handsome man. I address him formally, but we're playing the final scene.

Credibility is not added by Anton's daughter either — on one hand, she protects her dad from casual relationships and throws eggs at the hotel; on the other hand, it turns out (!) she is a fan of Buzova and wants her to sing at her school evening; on the third — she has serious conversations beyond her age. And a rare truly emotional moment comes when Olga's character shouts at Raya, saying, you wanted to be in my place, that means working hard at concerts and then hearing that she can't sing, dating a person and not knowing if he loves you.

At such moments, you think that, of course, Buzova wanted to act in “real big cinema.” But for a super effect, she could have filmed it all herself on her phone.

At the same time, “Ravioli Oli” is beautiful cinema, without toilet humor, but with beautiful dresses, full makeup in every scene, a cameo “Alena, damn!” where everything ends well on screen, and what happens next — heaven knows. “Here you can turn off your brain and turn on Buzova," the heroine herself recommended: a film to watch instead of staring out the window.

