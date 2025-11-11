No experience, but plenty of drive: young people in Tatarstan are becoming more active in job hunting

Over the year, the number of résumés from applicants aged 19–30 increased by 17%

The labour market of Tatarstan is showing growing activity among young professionals. In the third quarter of 2025, residents of the republic aged 19–30 created 31.5 thousand résumés — 17% more than a year earlier. At the same time, employers are ready to consider candidates without experience: during the same period, 35.6 thousand relevant vacancies were opened. Advice for university graduates and the most popular sectors among the youth of Tatarstan — in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

Portrait of a generation: ambitions and expectations

Young residents of Tatarstan have become more active in entering the labour market: in the third quarter of 2025, residents of the republic aged 19–30 posted 31.5 thousand résumés. This figure is 17% higher than in the same period last year, Irina Yegorova, Public Relations Manager at hh.ru in the Volga Federal District, told Realnoe Vremya.

According to her, the most in-demand fields among young people are sales (10% of all résumés), blue-collar jobs (9%), and information technology (9%). Other popular areas include domestic and service staff (7%), transport and logistics (6%), construction and real estate (6%).

When it comes to specific positions, young people most often seek jobs as sales managers (7%), programmers (3%), and administrators (3%). Positions such as packer and order picker (3%) and general labourer (2%) are also in demand.

“If we take a résumé of a Tatarstan resident aged 21–25, in most cases (47%) it is a person without work experience who expects a salary starting from 60,000 rubles. One third of applicants (31%) have work experience from one to three years, with an expected salary of 70,000 rubles. Young residents of Tatarstan with more than three years of experience expect to earn from 80,000 rubles,” she said.

The expectations of the republic’s youth are quite realistic: the average salary in Tatarstan in July 2025 amounted to 86.7 thousand rubles.

At the same time, career preferences strongly depend on the job search platform. On the state platform “Work of Russia”, the picture is different: here, healthcare (44.2%), education and science (20.7%) lead, reflecting the specifics of vacancies in the public sector. In these areas, graduates most often apply for positions as nurses, doctors, teachers, and social workers, Realnoe Vremya was told at the Republic’s Employment Centre.

What is being offered to young people?

Employers themselves posted 35.6 thousand vacancies in the third quarter of 2025 that did not require work experience. On the Work of Russia platform, more than 5 thousand positions are available for graduates, of which 1.2 thousand are for candidates with higher education.

“More than 50% of employers are ready to consider candidates with up to one year of work experience or without experience at all,” the Employment Centre noted. “The largest number of vacancies without experience requirements is concentrated in industry and manufacturing (4.8 thousand), trade and catering (2.3 thousand), and healthcare (1.8 thousand).”

In particular, young people are being welcomed to work in the Kazan City Hall — in 2025, the city administration hired 45 university and college graduates, almost twice as many as the year before. The most sought-after were graduates in law, social work, architecture and urban planning, economics, and finance.

“We trust our new employees and involve them in real work processes from day one — from participating in the digital transformation of city services to implementing social projects and improving public spaces. Each graduate is assigned a mentor, which helps avoid typical mistakes and adapt more quickly. Before becoming part of the team, every candidate undergoes an HR assessment to identify strengths and areas for growth,” the City Hall told the publication.

Advice for beginners

When looking for a job, graduates should first pay attention to fields that genuinely interest them, since it is difficult to succeed in a job without enthusiasm, experts from Realnoe Vremya advised.

“Graduates should study which skills are needed by businesses in the industries or positions they are interested in. If a graduate is considering an office profession, it is worth focusing on the ability to use artificial intelligence, as this skill is highly relevant today and will only grow in importance. Professions connected to Russia’s reindustrialisation process are also promising — narrow, highly qualified specialists will be in demand,” recommended Irina Yegorova.

The Employment Centre suggests a specific action plan:

take internships during studies;

master digital skills — they are in demand in any profession;

do not be afraid to start from lower positions;

actively participate in career events at universities and employment centres.

City Hall officials noted that it is important to show initiative and demonstrate one’s skills. In addition, employers pay attention to teamwork ability and readiness for dialogue.