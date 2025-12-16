How Kazan residents will spend the New Year holidays: the mayor's office has prepared a full schedule

A diverse programme for all ages is expected

Photo: Михаил Захаров

Kazan residents have been offered entertainment for every taste. More than 500 events will be held in Kazan in the run-up to the New Year and winter holidays. The programme covers almost all city parks and public spaces, creating an atmosphere of celebration and entertainment for different age groups. This was announced by Azat Abzalov, the deputy head of the executive committee in charge of social issues.

The main events begin as early as this week with the tradition of lighting the lights on the Christmas trees in the parks with the participation of Ded Moroz (Father Frost) and Snegurochka (the Snow Maiden). One of the central events will be held at the Ekiyat Puppet Theatre, where a new 20-metre Christmas tree will be installed, as well as a New Year's fair, photo zones and a wooden tubing slide will be launched. A thematic Christmas tree called «Happiness Shines for You» will be opened in Lyadsky Garden. A 16-metre New Year tree has also been installed in the Elmay Children's Park.

A particularly rich programme awaits guests of the Black Lake Park. On December 23 and 24, an open free BU Party will start here, and an unusual event called the «Greeting Booth» will be opened on the ice rink, where everyone will be able to leave a video message with greetings for the residents and guests of Kazan. The ice rink will become a venue for musical performances, concerts and family leisure activities until the International Figure Skating Day on January 8, which will feature a fashion show and demonstration performances by athletes.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The main city Christmas tree will be opened on December 23, and you can celebrate the New Year at two venues.

At the Kazan Family Centre, the main city Christmas tree will light up on December 23, accompanied by the grand opening of an entertainment zone and shopping area. The concert programme will be opened by the Just Brass brass band, the Hopeles and Maikraiz groups, and musicians from the Kazan City Philharmonic.

The main New Year's Eve celebration will take place simultaneously at two main venues — at the Christmas tree in the city centre and in the Black Lake Park. Here, guests will be treated to music, dancing, fireworks and entertainment until late at night. Each of the venues will be open until the chimes strike.

At the same time, many interesting events are planned, ranging from the traditional «Retro New Year» concert in the Wings of the Soviets Park to creative evenings and family games in other parks and palaces of culture.

The series of holidays will culminate in a marathon of New Year's events with vibrant festivals, ice attractions and cultural events spanning December and January. Additional entertainment includes exclusive events, master classes and sports competitions. The long New Year holidays will end with a family festival in the Gorkinsko-Ometyevsky Forest.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

There is leisure time for tourists too, but everything must be safe

According to Aygul Latypova, the head of the parks and squares directorate, some of the events were made possible thanks to the support of the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, namely, the grant for the «Kurshe Fest» — eight teams received funding for the holiday.

Tourists who are planning to spend their holidays in Kazan will not be left without attention. According to Alexander Shavliashvili, the head of the tourism development committee, special offers at establishments and hotels have been prepared for them. And at the airport, they will be greeted by a stand with a city guide.

At the same time, as the mayor of Kazan, Ilsur Metshin, noted, the main thing when holding festive events is not to overshadow them. He demanded that the security issue be worked out with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The full programme of events is available on the official websites of the Kazan Parks and Squares Directorate and the Kazan Mayor's Portal kzn.ru.