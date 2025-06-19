Manicure for milkmaids, a mud sanatorium, and Tukay as a driver of tourism: what attracts investors to the Baltasinsky district

In the municipality, against the backdrop of successful development of the dairy industry (6.5 billion rubles in annual turnover by just one enterprise), the staffing issue is becoming increasingly acute

Photo: предоставлено пресс-службой АИР

In the Baltasinsky district of Tatarstan, against the backdrop of the successful development of the dairy industry (the annual turnover of just one enterprise amounts to 6.5 billion rubles), a serious staffing issue has emerged — young people are refusing to work as milkmaids. At the same time, the municipality is betting on the tourist appeal associated with the name of Gabdulla Tukay. However, the development of tourism is hindered by the lack of modern infrastructure: despite its natural riches — such as Lake Kara-Kul — the district is still unable to offer visitors proper conditions for recreation. Investment in a health resort zone could kill two birds with one stone: provide jobs and attract an additional flow of tourists. For now, the Baltasinsky district is torn between industrial success and unrealised tourism potential. Read more in the Realnoe Vremya report.

Development of industry and agriculture in the Baltasinsky district

The Baltasinsky district of Tatarstan is home to several key enterprises that play a significant role in the region’s economy. One such example is the Baltasinsky Butter and Dairy Plant, which produces around 90% of the district’s total industrial output. In 2024, the company’s turnover amounted to 6.5 billion rubles. Production included 5.2 thousand tonnes of butter, nearly 12 thousand tonnes of various types of cheese, 5.8 thousand tonnes of dried whey, and over 40 tonnes of cottage cheese. As part of the company’s modernisation efforts, a project was carried out to reconstruct wastewater treatment facilities, with an investment of 220 million rubles.

“The road construction company MDSU-1 is also actively operating in the district, having completed work worth more than 1.6 billion rubles in 2024. A new asphalt concrete plant with a capacity of 160–180 tonnes has been commissioned, along with a modern laboratory,” noted the head of the district, Ramil Nutfullin.

предоставлено пресс-службой АИР

To regulate the processing and marketing of agricultural products, eight agricultural consumer cooperatives have been established in the district, uniting more than 2,000 shareholders. These cooperatives operate in the fields of meat processing and dairy production. Their products are sold not only within the district but also beyond its borders.

The Salavich cooperative has launched a production and packaging line for single-feed for cattle and is also engaged in milk collection. In addition, it has established the production of canned stewed meat and sausage products, while the lemonade bottling line under the Burbash brand has become another successful project.

Near the district centre, the Baltash agro-park has been created, covering an area of 65 hectares, housing a dairy complex and the agricultural processing cooperative Ak Altyn. The site is also home to innovative projects — such as strawberry cultivation in berry tunnels using Italian technologies.

“There is a solid foundation here on which the region’s potential can be further expanded. Given the scale of the dairy complexes, a niche for processing is already emerging — a very strong and high-margin niche,” confirmed Taliya Minullina, the head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency.

How Minullina proposed to attract milkmaids to production through manicure

The district’s agriculture sector is showing growth, but a staffing crisis is threatening the industry's development. The farm owned by entrepreneur Ravil Gabdrakhmanov, with a profitability of 29% and revenues of 319 million rubles, is facing a shortage of labour. “Young people are not going into milking,” the director observes. “Outdated technologies and physically demanding work make the profession unattractive.”

The problem is worsened by the physical strain: milkmaids work for hours in uncomfortable conditions, leading to chronic illnesses.

“A woman doesn’t want to be a milkmaid because her back hurts,” said Minullina. “But if we create the right conditions, for example, a massage room or a children’s play area on the farm, we can change attitudes toward the profession.”

предоставлено пресс-службой АИР

Gabdrakhmanov is betting on automation: the construction of a modern farm for 1,000 head of cattle is expected to reduce manual labour and increase productivity by 40%.

“At present, one worker produces milk worth 3,563 rubles per hour, and after modernisation — 8,850,” he explained with calculations.

However, even with a 30% increase in wages, the issue of motivation remains unresolved.



The head of the Investment Development Agency once again proposed unconventional solutions: “Why not organise services for female staff on the farm — from manicure to children's education? This would create synergy: convenience for milkmaids and new jobs for small businesses.”

The key problem is an ageing workforce. The average age of milkmaids on the farm is over 50, while young people are moving to the cities. “We are losing a generation,” Gabdrakhmanov admitted. “Modern technologies are useless without people.” Preferential loans for modernisation, supported by the government of Tatarstan, only solve part of the issue.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Minullina’s concluding remark is ironic but accurately captures the essence of the problem:

“You can build a super farm, but if the milkmaid has a sore back and her child has nowhere to learn Tatar, who will work there?”

From mud to billions: how a sanatorium will restart the district’s economy

Natural therapeutic resources could become a driving force for development in this border district of Tatarstan. The Baltasinsky district plans to build a new health resort complex, announced Rais Shaykhetdinov, the head of SKK Karakul-Plaza PLC.

“There are unique muds and mineral water here, and we have already conducted all the necessary studies,” the entrepreneur said.

предоставлено пресс-службой АИР

The 2 billion ruble project involves the construction of a modern complex with 250 rooms, modelled on the best resorts of the Mineral Waters region. The implementation period is two years, and a contractor has already been selected.

However, experts doubt the project’s profitability without a developed tourist infrastructure. “One sanatorium is not a panacea,” clarified Ilyas Nuriyev, the president of the Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of Tatarstan. “Roads, services, and entertainment are needed; otherwise, it will be an island of comfort amid a depressed area.” Special hopes are placed on the neighbouring ski resort, which currently exists only on paper.

предоставлено пресс-службой АИР

At the same time, the district is trying to revive other sectors — from textiles to agricultural processing.

“We have historical expertise in leather and fur production,” reminded Taliya Minullina. “Considering the trend towards import substitution, this is a promising direction.





Gabdulla Tukay’s legacy will be turned into a brand

The Baltasinsky district is making a strategic bet on the legacy of the great poet Gabdulla Tukay as a driver of tourism development.

“Our main potential lies in Tukay’s cultural heritage,” said the head of the district.

Already today, the poet’s mother’s grave, located in the village of Pochinok Sosna, is a place of pilgrimage, while museum complexes are being created in the villages of Shuda and Karaduvan. However, the administration intends to go beyond traditional museums by creating a full-fledged tourist cluster.

A key initiative could be a park similar to Lukomorye, but dedicated to Tukay’s fairy tales.

“There are craftsmen ready to create wooden sculptures inspired by the poet’s works,” shared Anton Baklashov, chairman of the Tatarstan republican branch of the all-Russian public organisation for small and medium-sized businesses, Opora Russia. “They propose holding annual carving festivals where masters from all over Russia would create characters from whole logs.”

предоставлено пресс-службой АИР

Such a park could become a unique attraction, drawing both tourists and international artisans.

A special emphasis is placed on recreating the atmosphere of the poet’s childhood.

“These are the places where Tukay’s childhood was spent, where his home can be restored,” Minullina explained. “Here, book festivals, open-air theatrical performances, and animated films based on his fairy tales can be held.”

In her view, this approach will create an emotional connection between visitors and the poet’s legacy.

Infrastructure projects should complement the cultural component. The district already has a recreational area with the Sabantuy park, an equestrian centre, and Lake Kara-Kul — a nature monument of republican significance.

“But hotels, cafes, and convenient routes are needed,” the head of the district said. “Without these, even the brightest ideas will remain half measures.”

взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

However, experts warn of the need for a systematic approach. “Tukay’s legacy is a treasure, but a clear concept is required,” Nuriyev noted. “It is important to unite all projects into a single marketing product.” Without this, the district risks remaining a place for one-day excursions.

If the plans are realised, the Baltasinsky district has every chance of becoming a new cultural centre of Tatarstan.

“It is more than tourism; it is the preservation of our identity,” Minullina explained. “Tukay unites the past and the future, and we must take advantage of this.”