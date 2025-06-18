Rifkat Minnikhanov: ‘Young scientists of Tatarstan will receive 1.3 million annually for mortgages’

Elections for vacant seats of full members of the Academy of Sciences of the republic were held in Kazan

Photo: Артем Дергунов

“It is not easy for regions to compete with the capital, but Tatarstan is coping with it”

A general meeting of current corresponding members headed by head of the scientific institution Rifkat Minnikhanov was held at the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan on 16 June. As part of the meeting, scientists from Tatarstan who were elected as corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences were introduced to the scientific community. Then elections were held for vacant seats of full members of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Thus, four scientists from Tatarstan working at the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan were awarded the title of Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. KFU professor, doctor of physical and mathematical sciences Ilfan Bikmayev, Doctor of Chemical Sciences Dmitry Yakhvarov, director of the Naberezhnye Chelny Institute (branch of KFU) Georgy Kotiev and Rector of Innopolis University, Professor, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Alexander Gasnikov were among them.

“This is a breakthrough for our republic. It is always difficult for regions to compete with the capital in the number of corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences, but Tatarstan is coping with the task with joint efforts. We would like even more of our corresponding members to be recognized at the level of the Russian Federation,” said Rifkat Minnikhanov.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Involvement of young people in scientific activity

During the meeting, the results of the academy's work and the programs implemented today were also summed up. Speaking about problematic issues that still need to be worked on, Rifkat Minnikhanov also named the involvement of young people in scientific activity and their support.

“We have already set the task of supporting young scientists for 2024,” he noted.

As a significant tool for solving this problem, the head of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan noted the new support measure Youth Mortgage supported by the Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. Within the framework of the program, 20 young scientists will annually receive grants of 1.3 million rubles to cover the initial mortgage payments.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

New academicians of Tatarstan

During the general meeting, elections of full members of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan were also held. Applications for three vacant positions were previously submitted by three participants: Corresponding Member of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan, Doctor of Technical Sciences Alfred Suleimanov, Vice President of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan Ainur Timerkhanov and Doctor of Chemical Sciences, Honoured Ecologist of the Republic of Tatarstan Rifgat Shagidullin. All participants were elected by secret ballot and received the title of academicians.

Rifkat Minnikhanov also presented awards to the laureates of the Tatarstan State Prize named after V. Alemasov, gold and silver medals of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan for Achievements in Science as well as gratitude from the Cabinet of Ministers of Tatarstan and certificates of honour.