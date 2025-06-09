Cercariasis spreading across Russian regions: situation in Tatarstan

It is advised to swim only at authorised beaches to avoid infection

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

An outbreak of the dangerous disease cercariasis has been recorded in several regions of Russia. The parasite, which causes “swimmer’s itch,” has affected residents of Moscow, Tambov, Nizhny Novgorod regions, and Bashkortostan.

Tatarstan remains safe for now: no official cases of cercariasis have been registered in the republic, reported Lyubov Avdonina, the deputy head of Rospotrebnadzor for Tatarstan, in response to a question from Realnoe Vremya.

The danger lurks for those swimming in unauthorised bodies of water. The parasite penetrates human skin during bathing, causing severe itching and irritation. Specialists warn of the importance of exercising caution when choosing swimming locations. It is recommended to use only officially approved beaches, where water quality and safety are regularly monitored.

If symptoms of the disease appear after swimming — such as intense itching and skin irritation — it is essential to seek medical attention immediately to receive qualified care.

In mid-May, the Kazan city administration approved the list of beaches and designated recreational areas by the water that will be open to the public for the 2025 summer season. The list includes ten locations: the beaches Lokomotiv, Nizhneye Zarechye, Lake Glubokoye, Lake Bolshoye Lebyazhye, and Komsomolsky; and the organised recreational areas Lake Izumrudnoye, Lake Lebyazhye, Victory Park (the lakeside within the public space), Lake Bolshoye Goluboye, and Kuzemetyovo.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

As of the end of May this year, serious water quality violations have been recorded at recreational sites in Kazan. The affected areas include the beaches Nizhneye Zarechye, Lake Glubokoye, and Lake Bolshoye Lebyazhye.