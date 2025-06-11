Racing car, coin minting, games and dancing: TAIF-NK site becomes a place of attraction at Sabantuy

How oil refiners congratulated Nizhnekamsk residents on the plough festival

Sabantuy in Nizhnekamsk is impossible to imagine without the atmospheric site of TAIF-NK JSC. Every year, the company pleases residents and guests of the city with national songs and dances, active games, competitions, a colourful photo zone and fragrant pastries. Read about what other surprises the company's employees prepared for the guests of the holiday this year in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Cozy, atmospheric, fiery!

The site of TAIF-NK JSC began its work early in the morning. The attention of the guests was attracted by bright details: dancers in national costumes greeted them at the entrance, and balloons were distributed to everyone who wanted them.

“Sabantuy is our favourite holiday. This year we came to the event specifically to visit all the interactive sites, including the one presented by TAIF-NK,” admitted Kristina Sabirova. She came to Sabantuy with her husband and children. While her son Matvey, 5, soared into the air on a children's trampoline, and Milana, 10, tried to shoot down an inflatable balloon with an arrow, the girl posed in a photo booth with a neural network. A few seconds later, the unique device gave her a photo with an image of a flying leopard.



“It turned out cool!” she said with a smile.

According to the guests of Sabantuy, once they found themselves on the site of TAIF-NK JSC, they immediately found themselves in an atmosphere of celebration and fun. Adults and children danced to the fiery hits of Robert Yamgurov, Crystal show ballet and Tatar band Mingazov.

Children enjoyed exciting competitions and animators. Everyone could capture their festive mood by taking a photo in a unique photo zone decorated in the style of a Tatar village. Another highlight of the TAIF-NK JSC site was a real Cupra racing car. The car participates in the TCR Russia circuit racing series.



“TAIFMOTOSPORT team has been in the top three for seven years in a row. This car has a capacity of 350 horsepower, although in theory this figure could be increased, but there are regulations that must be followed,” mechanic Yuri Volkov said about the technical characteristics of the car.

“Sabantuy unites families”

According to tradition, honorary citizens of Nizhnekamsk dropped by the TAIF-NK JSC site before the festive prologue. The veterans took souvenir photos and minted a coin with the TAIF-NK JSC logo.

“Sabantuy is a national holiday when everyone has fun and is happy. This is the time when you can remember all the good things and make wishes for the future. For us, honorary citizens, meetings are held with warmth and respect. This pleases the soul. The TAIF-NK site left the most pleasant impressions. I especially remember the moment with the minting of the coin, which has become a kind of symbol of Sabantuy-2025,” admitted honorary citizen of Nizhnekamsk Rafael Khabibullin.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan Midkhat Shagiakhmetov gave a high assessment of the organization of Sabantuy in Nizhnekamsk. Accompanied by head of the Executive Committee of the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District Radmir Belyayev, Russian State Duma deputies Aidar Metshin and Oleg Morozov, he inspected the site of TAIF-NK JSC.

Director General of TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Novikov told the distinguished guests more about the entertainment programme. A little later, in an interview with Realnoe Vremya’s correspondent, he admitted that Sabantuy is one of the most important holidays for him, uniting families, nations and entire generations.



“Sabantuy unites families and gives an opportunity to get together. At the festival, we presented a concert programme filled with children's and youth initiatives. Here you can also see the TAIF-NK racing car. This powerful machine is the pride of our motorsport team. The car is not only beautiful, it fully reflects the spirit of the TAIF-NK company. But the most important thing for us is children. We give them the opportunity to spend this day cheerfully and positively surrounded by TAIF-NK. Happy wonderful holiday to everyone — Sabantuy,” Maxim Novikov congratulated.

“TAIF-NK for us is a big family”

The young visitors of the TAIF-NK site really did not have time to get bored — there were plenty of activities. Some participants deftly threw balls into the ring, threw hoops, measured their strength on an inflatable ring and honed their jumps on a bouncy house.

“Everything is amazing! Great! I love these kinds of competitions,” Samira shared her impressions.

“The mood is great. The weather is great. A wonderful holiday. This is very iinteresting place with a lot of activities — various competitions, master classes and photo zones. Hooray! Happy holiday to everyone!” Gulnaz Usmanova congratulated Nizhnekamsk residents without holding back her joy.

“I came to Sabantuy with my children and mother. We decided to visit this wonderful holiday to show the children how wonderful it is in our city and how great it is to relax and have fun. This is a great opportunity to spend time together. I especially liked the music at the TAIF-NK site, and we decided to drop in here, as we saw a lot of interesting things: various activities and games for children. I want to congratulate everyone on the holiday and wish that everything is fine for everyone, that happiness, well-being and all the best reign in life,” Ksenia Dudareva admitted.



For employees of TAIF-NK JSC, Sabantuy is another reason to get together in an informal setting, meet families and share positive emotions.

“For us, TAIF-NK is a big family. At our site, we managed to take a photo next to a racing car, and my son rode the carousel. Unfortunately, we did not get to the photo zone with the neural network — there was a long queue there. However, the photo zone itself looks amazing,” noted leading industrial safety engineer at TAIF-NK JSC Albert Gasimov.

The celebrations continued until late in the evening. Many participants admitted that the time spent in the company circle flew by too quickly.