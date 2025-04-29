Fans and heaters in Russia doubled in price since January

Realnoe Vremya's analytical staff studied the cost of the most popular climate control systems in homes

Photo: Реальное время

From January to March 2025, heaters and fans in Russia doubled in price. Prices for certain categories increased by more than 33% — by about 10% a month. If this trend continues, then their prices will increase by 213% over the year. At the same time, a number of the most popular models have become cheaper. Read about how prices for home temperature control devices have changed in Realnoe Vremya's analytical report.

Fans have doubled in price

The average cost of fans on the Wildberries marketplace has increased* by 107% since January, according to Realnoe Vremya's calculations. In annual terms, inflation among these products is 1,736%. The average price changed from 5,535 rubles on 26 January to 11,504 rubles on 25 April. The greatest increase was observed for models with an air blow of 4 metres — 12.24% (from 6,390 to 7,172 rubles). But models with a blow power of 2 and 2.5 metres fell in price by more than a third.

The most expensive options are bladeless fans with a blow power of 4.5 and 6 metres. At the same time, the price of the two most powerful models decreased — by 26.59% and 33.71%, respectively. Only bladeless fans with a blow power of 4 meters increased in price — by 5.27%. The least powerful models with a blow power of 1 meter demonstrated one of the most powerful price increases — by 35.51%.

Models with a blow power of 2 and 4 metres also increased in price — by 18.14% and 5.27%, respectively. In general, bladeless fans have an inverse relationship between blow power and price dynamics — the higher the power, the lower the change, which is negative for older models.

Among axial fans, a decrease in price is observed for all positions. The price of models with an air blow of 5 meters has fallen the most — by 16.01%. The least volatile models were those with a blow of 1 metre — their price has decreased by 2.44%. The 4 and 6 metre options have fallen in price by about 5%.

The greatest price increase is observed for diagonal fans — by 66.61%, from 2,240 to 3,732 rubles. They have only one option — with an air blow power of 1 metre.

Radial fans with an air stroke of 1 and 5 metres showed a big increase — by 25.34% and 42.68%, respectively. In the first case, the price changed from 3,943 to 4,942 rubles, and in the second — from 6,874 to 9,808. Options with an air stroke of 2 metres, on the contrary, became cheaper — from 9,802 to 7,430 rubles, that is, by 24.20%.

Diametrical fans are represented by models with 1 and 2.5 metres of air stroke. In both cases, the price decreased. For less powerful ones, by 31.24% (from 6,225 to 4,280 rubles), for more powerful ones — by 13.45% (from 4,333 to 3,750).

Heaters are also becoming more expensive

Despite the arrival of spring, heaters also continued to rise in price. The average price for all models has increased by 90% over the same period — from 6,037 to 11,492 rubles. The annual inflation of heaters is 1,203%. Ceramic models have increased in price by 38.34% since the beginning of the year — from 6,348 to 8,782 rubles. And their quartz counterparts have fallen in price from 6,988 to 5,801 rubles — by 16.99%. TEN heaters, which are mainly represented by oil options, have decreased in price by 29.29% — to 9,762 rubles.

Among the main models that are in demand, the following heater options can be distinguished:

ceramic,

quartz,

TEN,

disc,

monolithic.

Other categories with a power of 400 W to 3 kW were also included in the analysis of the total cost of the models. According to general recommendations, they are suitable for heating rooms from 4 to 30 square metres (1 kW 10 square metres). Next, we will consider heaters with a power of 800 W.

In 800 W models, ceramic and monolithic heaters have become more expensive. The average price of the former has increased from 3,691 to 5,099 rubles (+ 38.15%), while for the latter, it has increased from 6,821 to 7,439 rubles (+ 9.06%). The remaining models have become cheaper. The price in this category, as in all other categories, has decreased the most for heating element heaters (-14.33%).

Among 1.5 kW heaters, quartz, ceramic, disk and monolithic models have become more expensive. The greatest increase was shown by disk models — by 33.88%. Heating element heaters in this category have demonstrated an absolute record for price reduction — they have become cheaper by 33.37%.

Ceramic heaters with a capacity of 2 kW showed the largest price increase in this category. Their price changed by a quarter, in absolute terms — this is a change from 7,220 to 8,978. In addition to them, all models have become more expensive, except for heating elements and disk heaters. The dynamics in this category are presented in the table below.

3 kW models are represented by heaters of four types: ceramic, quartz, heating elements and monolithic. Here, the price increase was recorded in the first two options, and the decrease — in the last two. Thus, ceramic heaters went up in price by 18.90% — from 6,604 to 7,852 rubles. The price of quartz changed by only 3.04% — from 13,771 to 14,189 rubles. TEN models showed a decrease in cost by 7.22%, to 17,747 rubles, and monolithic ones — by 5.58%, to 13,258 rubles.

Artyom Gafarov