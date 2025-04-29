Roman Lizalin on the start of river navigation season in Tatarstan: ‘The main goal is to avoid losses’

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

At the ceremonial launch of the 2025 passenger navigation season, Roman Lizalin — the renowned captain of the Arabella and director general of Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan — stated: “Last year, we planned to carry between 250,000 and 280,000 passengers, but ultimately transported 344,000. This year, our target is around 350,000.” Starting tomorrow, residents of Tatarstan and visitors to the republic will have access to 11 routes serviced by 16 vessels. The first journeys will depart from Kazan to Pechischi, with a stop at Verkhny Uslon, and from Chistopol to Krasny Yar. Navigation services in Naberezhnye Chelny are set to commence on 30 April. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Three more vessels to join the fleet for the 2025 navigation season

This year, ticket prices for river transport across Tatarstan have increased by 5%. According to the republic’s ministry of transport, the adjustment will be “virtually unnoticeable” for residents. A total of 11 socially significant routes are currently available, serviced by 16 vessels of various types. All routes operating last year will remain in place.

The first voyages are scheduled for 26 April, departing from Kazan River Port on the Kazan–Pechischi route, with a stop at Verkhny Uslon, as well as from Chistopol to Krasny Yar. In Naberezhnye Chelny, navigation begins on 30 April with the M8 vessel, which can accommodate 96 passengers, heading to the village of Sokolki.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

At the start of the river navigation season, Tatarstan’s fleet will be expanded with three new vessels: the two-deck cruise ship Pavel Mironov, the high-speed vessel Voskhod-51, and the banquet ship Admiral.

“This year, we are commissioning the cruise ship Pavel Mironov, which will run across almost all regions of our country connected by the Volga, Kama, Belaya, and possibly the Oka rivers. This is cruise tourism in the full sense of the term. We are actively developing this area," said Roman Lizalin, the director general of the Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Рената Валеева / realnoevremya.ru

According to Lizalin, the company aims to introduce up to three new vessels into operation each year. He also noted that the existing fleet is in good condition, with many ships having undergone modernisation, engine replacement, and cosmetic refurbishment.

“The main goal is to avoid losses”

Commercial routes are a key factor in ensuring financial stability, Lizalin noted. He emphasised that, under current conditions, it is difficult to speak of profitability due to the high costs associated with acquiring and maintaining the fleet, particularly when it comes to vessels that require significant investment to remain operational.

“We provide transport accessibility for those who cannot afford expensive travel options. Profit is not the aim in social transportation. The main goal is simply to avoid losses. For example, while the ticket price on a social route might be 200 rubles, the actual cost per passenger can exceed 1,000 rubles," Lizalin explained.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

He also highlighted a positive trend in the growth of passenger numbers.

“We aim to reach 500,000 passengers within the next three years and will continue working towards further increases. We are approaching this goal with great caution. Last year, we planned to transport between 250,000 and 280,000 passengers but ultimately carried 344,000," Lizalin said.

Plans to make the Kazan–Verkhny Uslon route year-round

Responding to journalists' questions about the prospects for building a river port in Verkhny Uslon, Lizalin noted that Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan would be interested in pursuing such a project. However, he explained that for now, the existing floating pier is sufficient, and a substantial increase in passenger traffic would be necessary before a full-scale port could be considered.

“We want to make this route a regular service, as many people travel from Verkhny Uslon to Kazan for work and personal business, while others head from Kazan to the beaches or to visit friends. We intend to actively develop the Kazan–Verkhny Uslon connection. Ideally, we would like to make this a year-round service," he said.

Lizalin confirmed that the Chistopol River Port, which had been under discussion since last year, will finally begin operation.

“This year, we plan to take over the new passenger river port that has been built in Chistopol. It is a kind of tourist cluster that will attract travellers. A new river terminal building has been constructed there, and we will work to develop this area, including for the cruise fleet," he said.

Moderate interest in purchasing private yachts and boats in Tatarstan

Tatarstan residents are hesitant to purchase private yachts and boats for leisure or fishing due to the underdeveloped water infrastructure, according to Kirill Slepop, the owner of Searene Yachts, in an interview with Realnoe Vremya.

“The best water transport infrastructure right now is in Samara. In Kazan, it’s virtually non-existent. We have some parking areas and clubs, but there is no full-fledged infrastructure: no waterfront restaurants, fuel stations, equipped docks, or pontoons. People are intimidated by this uncertainty. They are financially ready to invest but don’t understand where to dock, how to maintain their vessels, where to refuel, or even where to go," Slepop said.

In contrast to Kazan, Samara, according to the expert, resembles Miami.

“In Samara, life on the water is bustling during the summer. It’s like the scenes in American movies about Miami — everyone’s on the water, everyone’s going somewhere. They have water taxis, which is really fantastic. It's beautiful, interesting, and a fresh idea. In Kazan, we have all the potential for this, and I hope that attention will be given to it, and the project will be brought to fruition," Slepop noted.