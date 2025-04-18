Almost 2k objects in Cultural Heritage Sites register of Tatarstan: how restoration of historical monuments progressing

Ivan Gushchin spoke about the works in the Mergasov House, the Youth Theater building and the Kremlin

Photo: Михаил Захаров

Every year, the register of cultural heritage sites is updated with new monuments — this year 20 new items have appeared on the list. At the moment, there are more than 3,000 objects in the queue for consideration of inclusion in the register. “These lists constantly change: some objects are being added, some are being excluded. A permanent inventory is being carried out," said Ivan Gushchin, the chairman of the Tatarstan Committee for Cultural Heritage Sites Protection. Read the material of Realnoe Vremya about how the restoration of monuments significant for the republic and Kazan is progressing.

20 new cultural heritage sites this year

Since the beginning of 2025, 20 new items have appeared in the state register of Cultural Heritage sites, Ivan Gushchin, the chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Heritage Sites, said at a press conference.

“The oldest sites include Orthodox churches. And here the question involuntarily arises: why? In fact, there is no separate background here. It's just that the registry contains objects of religious significance: mosques and churches. If we take the total number of windows, then almost 30% are Orthodox objects," he said.

In total, 1,907 Tatarstan objects are included in the register, and 446 more have the status of federal significance. There are 3,411 objects in the newly identified status.

“These lists are constantly changing: some objects are being added, some are being excluded. A permanent inventory is carried out. 625 architectural monuments have the temporary status of newly identified. They are waiting for an examination: to identify the subject of protection, determine the location, address, cadastral registration, etc.," Guschin added.

According to the chairman of the committee, there are plans to conduct an examination of the identified windows. At the moment, works have been ordered on 119 of them and on 20 archaeological sites. After the survey, a decision will be made on whether or not to include the monuments in the register.

“By virtue of the law, this is an intermediate stage. <...> Even if the object is not included in the register, it remains under state protection, no one will demolish it. More than 400 objects are located in Kazan, they are recognised as city-forming. Due to the legislation, in order to be included in the register, objects must have a unique historical and cultural value," Guschin explained.

History under ground

We also talked about the cultural strata in Kazan. Gushchin confessed: what to do with the underground history of the city is unclear. At the moment, such objects are not considered important finds.

At the same time, according to him, the largest part of the historical centre of Kazan has been surveyed, the boundaries of the cultural layer have been determined:

“Documented research has already been conducted by archaeologists. If we take, for example, the center of Kazan, then the earliest period of formation of the cultural layer there dates back to the XVI century. Archaeologists have confirmed this. It is clear that the thickness of the layer is minimal, but this is also included in the database.”

Gushchin confessed: It is unclear what to do with the underground history of the city. Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

Gushchin recalled the pavement, which was found after the shallowing of the Volga. It was “cadastral recaptured” and taken for state protection. Despite that it is now flooded, the facility is a potential entry into the register of cultural heritage sites federal importance.

At the same time, there are also pavements located under the thickness of asphalt:

“And what do you suggest? There is a vital activity. It is clear that there is a cultural layer under the thickness of about 30 centimeters of asphalt. In 7-8 years, when the road is being overhauled, we will see this pavement again. Such finds are not new, we live with it <...> Every year we find something,” said Ivan Guschin.