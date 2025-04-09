The dacha issue: a review of Tatarstan countryside housing market

On the eve of the new dacha season, Realnoe Vremya discussed the cost of dachas in Tatarstan with experts

The average price of country houses in Tatarstan has increased by 17.6% over the year and reached 8.2 million rubles. At the same time, the number of available offers on the country housing market at the start of the dacha season in Tatarstan increased by 59%. Read about how much the most expensive and cheapest dacha costs in Tatarstan today, if prices will continue to rise in this segment and where Kazan residents prefer to buy real estate in a review of Realnoe Vremya analytical staff.

From 540,000 to 100 million rubles

In March 2025, the average full price of a country house in Tatarstan was 8.2 million rubles, an increase of 0.8% over the month. Compared to the same period in 2024, this figure has grown by 17.6%. At the same time, the number of available offers on the suburban housing market in Tatarstan has increased by 59%, Yandex Real Estate analysts reported.

One of the most affordable lots on the suburban housing market in Tatarstan is a dacha at Nectar location in Tukay District for 540,000 rubles. On a plot of land of 4 acres, there is a house of 24 square metres and a gazebo. The house is equipped for comfortable living — there is electricity, a utility block with a shower, a cellar and a greenhouse on the plot. The territory is fenced, and nearby there is a village with developed infrastructure and grocery stores.

The most expensive dacha is located near Kazan — a house with an area of 311.7 square metres and a cost of 100 million rubles in the Laishevo District. The two-story building is located on a plot of 15 acres and is equipped with an underground garage, as well as a “smart home” system. On the plot there are heated paths and zones, as well as an outdoor pool and a bathhouse with a built-in wall of medicinal salt. About a thousand trees and plants are planted along the perimeter, which are automatically watered by a special system. The territory also has video surveillance, a security system and flood protection.

According to the classifieds website Avito, the average cost of a dacha in the suburbs of Kazan on a land plot of 4-5 acres and with communications inside the house starts from 3 million rubles. The cost also depends on the location, year of construction, area of the house and plot, development of infrastructure, availability of asphalt roads and the possibility of connecting to gas.

“Every dacha is different: for some, it’s a retro house from the time their parents worked at factories in Kazan, while for others, it’s a chalet on the edge of the forest. All real estate has become more expensive, and dachas are no exception,” comments Anastasia Gizatova, head of the Happy Home company. “This is also due to the fact that the entry threshold for this type of real estate is quite low: you can buy a dacha or an abandoned plot for 200-300,000 rubles. Or you can buy it for 40 million rubles somewhere on the banks of the Volga or Kama rivers. Both types of dachas will always find their buyer, because there is demand for all categories.”

“A dacha can be considered an investment if you see potential and buy below market price,” explains Anastasia Gizatova. “But you can’t say that all dachas are attractive for investment and will be sold. In order for it to be an investment, the dacha must be lower in price than similar offers and it must have potential — perhaps some unique views or location.”

Good dachas are in no hurry to sell

“There is demand for dachas, and now, in April, it is higher than usual, since the classic “dacha season” has begun. Dachas in the Laishevo and Zelenodolsk directions are in particular demand. In both directions, infrastructure has been actively developing in recent years, roads are being improved and new ones are being built, so the attractiveness of these areas is growing every year,” explained Alexey Tiranov, head of the suburban direction of Etazhi-Kazan.

“If we are talking about old wooden housing stock, then the growth of these objects is always tied to the cost of land, which is why it is difficult to talk about their future price,” says Tiranov. “Properties that imply full-time year-round living, located in interesting locations, will definitely continue to grow in price. First of all, due to high demand and low supply. Owners are in no hurry to sell good dachas.”

“The cost of a dacha is affected by inflation, rising land prices, difficulties in purchasing other types of housing: high interest rates, cuts in government programs last year. Among other things, the price is also affected by the fact that the territory outside the urban agglomeration is developing more and more actively every year,” lists Alexey Tiranov. “The more convenient it is to live in a particular place, the more expensive anything will be there. From land to flats. This is our market.”

At the same time, the investment attractiveness of dachas is much more difficult to assess than other real estate objects. “However, if the territory on which the object is located has ambitious plans for development in the future or is currently clearly undervalued for one reason or another, such an object, of course, should be considered from an investment point of view,” the expert recommends.

Pandemic effect and the trend for country life

Dachas in the vicinity of Kazan have become significantly more expensive, especially in popular areas — in Pestretsy, Verkhny Uslon, Laishevo Districts of Tatarstan, confirms head of the office of Flat real estate agency Farsel Imatov. On average, prices for dachas in these areas have increased by 30-40% over the past two years. If earlier a summer house with more or less comfortable conditions could be purchased for 2.5 million rubles, now really good options start from 3.5-5 million rubles.

“My employee bought a summer house in Otary in 2021 for 1.5 million rubles. Now similar options cost from 4 to 4.5 million rubles,” he said.

Prices were influenced by the well-known pandemic effect — the trend for suburban real estate, which intensified during the lockdown, led to an increase in prices in this real estate segment. The high pace of construction of country houses in 2023-2024 caused a sharp increase in prices for land plots for individual housing construction and personal subsidiary plots. “This reoriented buyers to plots in the garden area, where you can build houses with the possibility of registration and connection to utilities,” he explains. “At Gorodok, Pestretsy District, a hundred square metres of land currently costs from 300 to 400,000 rubles. Such a high cost is due to the presence of gas, central water supply and electricity.”

“Modern dachas are not just ‘600 square metres for a vegetable garden.’ They have become full-fledged places to relax with all the amenities. The cost of such dachas varies from 4 million to 7 million rubles and above,” estimates Farsel Imatov.

The rise in the cost of dachas was also affected by the rise in prices for building materials and work. “Building a frame house with a bathhouse and a fence will cost 4-5 million rubles and above. Everything depends on the wishes and needs of the client. Therefore, it is easier for many to buy a ready-made option,” says the expert.

“Of course, you can find dachas for 900,000 rubles, but this will be a plot of 3.5 acres with a house of 30-40 sq. m, which is already 30-40 years old, with seasonal communications and the absence of a bathhouse,” adds Imatov.

According to his estimates, prices for summer cottages will continue to grow, but not at the same rate as during the pandemic. They will be influenced, in particular, by the reorientation of demand — the growth of mortgage rates and the tightening of conditions under state programs can redirect demand to more affordable real estate that can be bought for cash, for example, summer cottages. “The summer cottage real estate segment is less competitive than the individual housing construction market. Large developers are mainly focused on building houses, while summer cottages are mainly sold by owners,” he adds.

Today, the demand for summer cottages has become year-round: if two or three years ago summer cottages sold well only during the season, now demand is observed in the winter period as well. The development of glamping also affects the market. “For example, at Medik in Derbyshki there are two glamping sites that are in great demand, and places in them are booked a week in advance,” he noted. “The greatest demand will always be for dachas with a good location, communications and developed infrastructure,” Farsel Imatov summed up.