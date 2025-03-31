Advertising market in Kazan closes 2024 with a turnover of 7.4 bn rub — but there is a nuance

Photo: Максим Платонов

Dynamics reaches 33%

Kazan took the third place in terms of the volume of the advertising market among Russian cities in 2024, overtaking Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar and Novosibirsk. The total volume of advertising budgets in the city amounted to 7.4 billion rubles, which is significantly higher than in the previous year. Only St. Petersburg (29.8 billion rubles) and Yekaterinburg (8.2 billion rubles) were ahead. It is important that Moscow did not participate in the rating prepared by the Association of Communication Agencies of Russia.

The growth of the advertising market in Kazan was 33% compared to 2023, when its volume was estimated at 4.7 billion rubles, and Kazan ranked only sixth. This is one of the highest growth rates among Russia's regional markets.

The regional advertising market of Russia as a whole showed steady growth — by 16% compared to 2023, reaching 123.8 billion rubles. The total volume of advertising budgets in the analysed cities amounted to more than 97.1 billion rubles.

“The year 2024 was very successful. I talked with the largest outdoor advertising operators, and indeed with everyone in Kazan: radio stations, companies engaged in outdoor advertising, and TV channels — all had a full load," said Olga Glukhova, the founder and director of VIVAT advertising agency.

Internet services traditionally occupy a leading position in the structure of the advertising market in Kazan. In 2024, this segment accounted for 3.99 billion rubles, which is significantly higher than last year (2.3 billion rubles).

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

The second place is taken by outdoor advertising with a volume of 2.2 billion rubles (against 1.4 billion last year). Video advertising recorded 975 million rubles (735 million last year), and radio — 235 million rubles (210 million last year).

“The growth was really noticeable. Perhaps, he was even a little abnormal. Advertisers, realising that the moment of July changes and price increases would come, tried to squeeze the maximum out of advertising in order to sell as much as possible now and create a kind of safety cushion for themselves in the future,” Glukhova added.

“Everyone is just trying to get through this time”

But the agency's director noted that such an increase was observed only until July 2024, when the Central Bank raised the key rate from 16% to 18%, and the number of advertisers decreased sharply.

“Now, starting from September to the present day, it is very clearly visible how the market has shrunk,” the expert emphasised, adding that this is not a local phenomenon, but an all-Russian trend.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

“Just a month ago, I was in Moscow, talking with colleagues from major federal advertising agencies. They confirm that the market has really shrunk, that there is a serious struggle for every customer, fierce competition. It's all because of recent events that have had a huge impact on our industry," Olga Glukhova said.

She noted that the industry is now wondering how the market will adapt to the new conditions in 2025.

“It feels like everyone is just trying to get through this time in anticipation of better times. Everyone is trying to save money," Glukhova shared.