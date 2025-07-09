How Tatarstan plans to support pregnant schoolgirls and female students

Photo: Мария Зверева

Since 2019, Tatarstan has been experiencing a natural population decline, while birth rates began to decrease even earlier — from 2016. The cause is the echo of a demographic crisis from 30 years ago: those born in the 1990s have reached childbearing age, but their numbers are too few. Nevertheless, Russia has identified potential in the new young generation, whose early pregnancies will now receive support. More details can be found in the Realnoe Vremyareport.

Putin laments low birth rates, while Ministry of Labour supports early pregnancies

The trend of declining birth rates is observed across Russia — the total fertility rate (number of children per woman) in 2024 stood at 1.4. In the Volga Federal District, it was 1.332. As a result, regions have started to focus on young mothers — schoolgirls and female students. More than ten regions in the country have already introduced payments for these groups — typically around 100,000 rubles, but with their own specific conditions.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the need to support Russians’ desire for early childbirth. On average, a woman has her first child at 28 to 29 years old.

“What happens next is well known. There is not enough time for a second child,” he remarked.

“The amount is adequate and incentivising”

Tatarstan has also drafted a bill to support pregnant full-time female students. The document was prepared taking into account the recommendations of the Russian Ministry of Labour and is currently undergoing anti-corruption review. It provides for payments to young women who register their pregnancy from 1 January 2025. Age and type of educational institution are not specified.

“This amount is adequate and incentivising, considering the expenses on health and education. At the same time, it is important that the payments are accompanied by social adaptation and support programmes, so that female students can successfully complete their studies,” Irina Volynets, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Tatarstan, told Realnoe Vremya.

In 2023, most social payments to families with children were consolidated into a single allowance, which takes into account the family’s financial situation. Only families in need, whose income is below the minimum wage, are eligible to receive it. Meanwhile, the maternity and pregnancy allowance for students will increase on average to 90,000 rubles for 140 days of leave.

“Measures to support pregnant women and young mothers are already being implemented in Tatarstan. In particular, a unified allowance is in place for pregnant women who register early in their pregnancy,” Volynets commented.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Pregnant, yet still at the school desk

Alongside these payments, some regions, following a Ministry of Labour directive, have begun supporting pregnancy from the school desk. For example, in the Orenburg region, the governor announced back in March the introduction of payments for such girls, emphasising that they are intended to preserve the health of the mother and child, even though no such cases have been registered in the region at present.

In Tatarstan, there is no such payment yet, but the Minister for Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rinat Sadikov, did not support the idea.

“My personal opinion is negative,” he replied to a question from State Council deputy Nikolay Atlasov.

Realnoe Vremya asked the minister to clarify his position, but the Ministry of Youth Affairs has not yet responded to the publication’s request.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

However, Rinat Sadikov’s stance was not supported by Elina Belyankina, head of the Center for Maternity Protection Umilenie.

“Let Rinat Nailyevich not worry, because financial assistance to pregnant women, regardless of age, will contribute to preserving reproductive health and increasing birth rates. Of course, such mothers need support in completing their education,” she said in an interview with Realnoe Vremya.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Ulyanovsk region, a payment of 200,000 rubles has been introduced. According to the regional Ministry of Social Development, the first 27 students have already received this support.

The Kazan city administration said that young pregnant women in difficult life situations can seek help at district family and children’s assistance centres under the KCSO in the urban district of Kazan, the autonomous non-profit organisation Centre for Family, Maternity and Childhood Protection Umilenie, and Dobraya Kazan.

“Additionally, the republic runs projects offering psychological support to expectant mothers, such as classes at the School for Future Mothers, where the focus is on conscious motherhood, reducing anxiety, and strengthening family bonds,” Volynets added.