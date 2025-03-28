Kazan changes the budget for 2025: revenues to grow by 662.7 m, expenses — by 8.5 bn rubles

By the results of 2024, the budget surplus amounted to almost 4 billion rubles

Kazan's budget revenues for 2024 exceeded 58 billion rubles, and expenditures —54 billion rubles. The surplus amounted to more than 3.9 billion rubles, said Irek Mukhametshin, the head of the financial department of the city's executive committee, at the 37th session of Kazan City Duma. However, not all structural divisions were able to use the allocated funds during the year: only by five municipal programs it was fully implemented. Read more in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Tax and non-tax revenues to the budget increased by 37%

The approved amount of the Kazan budget for 2024 in terms of income and expenses was 41.65 billion rubles, Irek Mukhametshin recalled at the beginning of his report. By the results of the year, revenues exceeded 58 billion rubles. Additional revenues amounted to 16.41 billion rubles (9.36 billion rubles of tax and non-tax revenues, 7 billion rubles of gratuitous receipts).

In turn, the amount of tax and non-tax revenues for 2024 amounted to 33.21 billion rubles, the speaker said. The increase compared to the previous year was 9.01 billion rubles, or 37%. This was made possible primarily by taxes, which account for 82% of the city's own revenues. Only 14.73 billion rubles were received for personal income tax — 54% of the total tax income.

“The second significant component of the revenue side of the budget is gratuitous receipts from higher budgets. In 2024, the approved plan was 17.8 billion rubles, the execution amounted to 24.85 billion rubles," said the head of the financial department.

Additional revenues from the republic's budget amounted to 6.68 billion rubles against the initial plan. The largest amount of funds was allocated for the implementation of the May Decrees, as well as for the maintenance of the road network, external landscaping and utilities.

Thanks to personal income tax alone, Kazan's budget received 14.73 billion rubles, Irek Mukhametshin said. взято с сайта kzn.ru

Kazan's expenses increased by 23% over the year

According to the results of last year, the expenditure part of the city's budget amounted to 54.11 billion rubles, which is by 23% higher than in the previous year. The social sphere, national issues and urban economy required the largest investments. The budget surplus is 3.95 billion rubles.

Not all structural divisions were able to use the allocated funds during the year, complained Bulat Kutdusov, the chairman of the Commission on Budgetary and Financial Issues. The lowest budget execution — 67% — was shown by the section “Physical culture and sports”.

In addition, the insufficient execution was recorded in the following sections:

National sections — 78%;

National Economy, which includes expenses of transport industry, road and water management — 83%;

Social Policy, which includes expenditures on pension and social security of the population, 89%;

Utilities — 89%.

According to the speaker, only five municipal programs have been fully disbursed: “Safe city”, “Relocation from dilapidated housing stock”, “Prevention of terrorism”, “Support for small and medium-sized businesses” and “Ensuring fire safety”. In other cases, impressive sums remained unclaimed, Bulat Kutdusov emphasised. Thus, under the program “Improvement of the territory of Kazan” more than 560 million rubles have not been spent, and under the program “Development of education in Kazan” — 545 million rubles.

Changes have been made to the Kazan budget for 2025

In addition, the parameters of the city's budget for 2025 were changed at the meeting — the draft decision was adopted unanimously. Revenue will increase from 50.17 billion to 50.83 billion rubles, while expenses will increase from 50.17 billion to 58.7 billion rubles.

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

As a result, the deficit will amount to 7.85 billion rubles, which can be covered by the remaining funds of the city budget, said the head of the financial department.

“The changes are due to the following reasons. Firstly, the draft decision provides for the return of unused balances of financial assistance from previous years to the republic's budget in the amount of 219.4 million rubles, of which, after confirming the actual need, the city budget received funds in the amount of 6.8 million rubles. These funds are mainly used to implement measures to ensure the anti-terrorist security of transport infrastructure facilities," Irek Mukhametshin explained.

In addition, this year the volume of gratuitous receipts from the budget of Tatarstan has been increased by 819 million rubles, he added.