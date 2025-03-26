Minnikhanov on cooperation with Vietnam: ‘A 100-million market is not easy to find’

Tatarstan aims to strengthen its ties with one of Russia's key partners in the Asia-Pacific region

“We should consider Moscow's experience”

For the first time since 2017, Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of Tatarstan, arrived in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, where he took part in the Tatarstan—Hanoi round table discussion.

“The purpose of our visit is to expand trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation both with Vietnam in general and with the city of Hanoi in particular,” said Minnikhanov. He also noted that Russia has significant experience in the development of urban agglomerations, including public transport and engineering infrastructure.

In particular, the parties expressed interest in exchanging experience in the field of urban improvement and organisation of public transport. Following the meeting, it was decided to establish a working group for further cooperation.

“They should to see Moscow's experience. Hanoi and Moscow are comparable in scale. But the Russian capital has taken a huge step forward in recent years. We learn a lot from them in Kazan. Their main problems are public transport and integrated territorial development. I think we will be mutually beneficial," said Minnikhanov.

“Why did we come here?”

When asked by a journalist about the increase in exports, Tatarstan's rais replied jokingly: “Why did we come here?”

“The heads of our enterprises have come here, they are already working and will work even better. A market of 100 million is still to be found! Show me, how many European countries have such a population? And here I arrived — and here it is, a ready-made market!” he said.

“The Vietnamese people will never forget the Soviet Union's help during the difficult years for our country. We have great potential for cooperation with the regions. I am confident that this visit will serve as a powerful incentive for the development of relations between Vietnam and Russia as a whole," said Truong Thanh Hoai, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry of Vietnam.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on the exchange of business delegations.

Vietnam and Kazan to expand flights

Later, the rais met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Tin. Minnikhanov recalled that this year the countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and expressed confidence in the need to give a new impetus to cooperation between the regions of the two countries.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the humanitarian field. Currently, 70 students from Vietnam are studying at universities in Tatarstan, and Rustam Minnikhanov declared the republic's readiness to increase their number. He noted that a number of Tatarstan universities are already in contact with Vietnamese educational institutions.

“We have very few Vietnamese students studying, although they have a great interest. Tourism is also important to us — it is a wonderful territory for us," said Minnikhanov.

Pham Minh Thien, in turn, warmly recalled his visit to Kazan for the BRICS summit last October, highly appreciating the level of organisation of the event.

“We welcome your visit, I believe that it will activate regional relations. We use a lot of KAMAZ products in our industry and we want this cooperation to continue," the prime minister said.

Pham Minh Tinh also drew attention to the expansion of flights between Vietnam and Russian cities and suggested considering Kazan as one of the possible destinations.

On March 2, it became known that Azur Air was considering launching direct flights from Kazan to Nha Trang, the resort capital of Vietnam. Planes will also fly from other Russian cities. According to tour operators, the number of bookings for 2025 is twice as high as last year's figures.