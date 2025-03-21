Number of working teenagers in Russia to increase

Employers will have the opportunity to hire minors only through employment centres and student work teams

Photo: Максим Платонов

In Russia, employers will be permitted to hire minors aged 14 to 18 for work on weekends and non-working days during summer holidays. However, as Timur Mullin, the director of the Tatarstan Employment Centre, told Realnoe Vremya, teenagers already have the legal right to work. The amendments to the legislation aim to regulate labour relations and reduce the risks of illegal employment of minors. At the same time, all experts interviewed by the publication agreed: school students are eager to find jobs. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

From September 1, teenagers will be allowed to work only through employment centres and student work teams

The State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs plans to support amendments to a bill that would allow employers to hire minors aged 14 to 18 for work on weekends and non-working days during the summer holidays.

This will only be possible through employment service referrals or as part of student work teams included in the federal or regional register of youth and children’s organisations receiving state support.



A mandatory condition for employment will be written consent from the worker if they are 15 years old or older. For 14-year-olds, consent from one parent will also be required. In the case of orphans, approval from the guardianship and custody authority will be necessary.

If adopted, the bill will come into effect on September 1, 2025.

“The bill is aimed at regulating labour relations”

“The bill does not fundamentally affect the ability of teenagers to work," Timur Mullin, the director of the Tatarstan Employment Centre, explained to Realnoe Vremya. According to him, the law merely reduces the risks of illegal employment of minors:

“The Labour Code does not currently prohibit the employment of children from the age of 14. As far as I understand, the bill does not change the rules for teenage employment — the working hours will still be limited, and parental consent was already required. The bill is most likely aimed at regulating labour relations between teenagers and employers. If employers can only hire minors through employment centres, that is a positive step.”

According to Mullin, the bill helps reduce the share of unofficial teenage employment. At the same time, it protects all parties involved: both the children and the organisations that hire them.

Overall, children are very eager to work—“the number of resumes from teenagers far exceeds the number of vacancies available to them.”

“During the summer, there is a real rush. This is the peak period when schoolchildren aged 14–17 start looking for jobs, either independently or through employment centres. The food service industry, in particular, hires them in large numbers. The desire to work is definitely there,” said the director of the employment centre.

Beyond food service, teenagers are also welcomed in the hospitality industry, landscaping, delivery services, and even preschools:

“Naturally, they work as assistants. Teenagers cannot be given full-time positions. Their tasks must be easy, unskilled labour in roles that are difficult to fill in the regular job market.”

Parents will have greater trust in employers

Galina Sharafutdinova, the director general of the Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Tatarstan, responded positively to the bill. Although schoolchildren are not yet widely employed in the food service industry, she believes the new regulations will only improve the situation.

A second factor contributing to the increase in the number of minors working in the food service industry will be greater trust in employers among parents.

“This is a government-backed federal initiative that protects children's rights. Parents will be less apprehensive about their children taking up part-time jobs. There will be more trust,” Sharafutdinova said.

Besides, schoolchildren may also be recruited through student work teams. The speaker expressed hope that this approach would yield positive results.

“It’s important to understand that schoolchildren, especially high school students, are highly motivated individuals. They may not yet have the opportunity to prove themselves in more qualified professions, but they want to work and, most importantly, are ready to earn their first money. They represent our future workforce,” said the director of the association.

Sharafutdinova also noted that, on average, teenagers fill around 5% of job vacancies during the summer season, though “this is still a significant contribution.”

“Our main goal is not just to attract teenagers for temporary jobs, but to ensure that they stay in the industry even after they come of age. We want them to see the hospitality sector as their future profession,” she concluded in her interview with Realnoe Vremya.

Children want to try different fields even before entering university

Teenagers are also welcomed in preschool institutions, as noted by Dilara Zalyavieva, the founder of Mosaika-republic kindergarten and co-founder of the eco-kindergarten “Hi-gora," in an interview with Realnoe Vremya.However, unlike the hospitality sector, there is no acute staff shortage in this field.

“We don’t specifically hire teenagers on a permanent basis. But if we see a school student who is passionate about the job and enjoys taking care of children, we certainly offer them the opportunity to collaborate. I believe the younger generation should be given a chance to prove themselves,” she shared.

The desire among teenagers to work is widespread and continues to grow:

“There is a trend now — young people no longer want to go to university just for the sake of a diploma. They want to find a profession they truly enjoy. But how can you know what suits you if you don’t try? That’s why they explore different fields, much like apprentices in various trades. They strive to be independent and mature.”