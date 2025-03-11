Congratulations on 8 March completely capture Russians’ search top

Realnoe Vremya's analytical staff studied search queries of residents of the largest regions of Russia

Photo: Реальное время

International Women's Day has captured the top of the most popular queries of the entire past week. The top five and top tens of all the largest regions of our country consist of various variations of congratulations on 8 March. Originally a day of struggle for women's equality, this holiday has long since departed from its historical roots. Nowadays, International Women's Day is celebrated with a special manifestation of care and attention from men to their beloved and dear women.

8 March is everywhere

Various variations of congratulations on 8 March have captured the entire top 5 most popular queries in Russia. Depending on the region, the contents of the top do not change, only the order of the queries changes. The most popular queries in the three Russian capitals are as follows:

On 28 February 1908, a rally was held in New York City, attended by more than 15,000 women. They demanded a shorter working day and equal pay with men.

A year after this event, the Socialist Party of America declared the last Sunday in February a national women's day. A year later, American representatives came to the 2nd International Conference of Socialist Women in Copenhagen where they met communist Clara Zetkin. She proposed making Women's Day an international holiday.

In 1911, one of the leaders of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Elena Grinberg proposed celebrating International Women's Day in Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Switzerland on March 19 in honour of the March Revolution of 1848 in Prussia. In 1913, women in France, Russia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and other countries joined the marches. The events took place on different days in March.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

In 1914, it was decided to celebrate Women's Day on the first Sunday in March, which was on 8 March. Ladies from the USA, Great Britain, Austria, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia and Switzerland joined the event.

In 1921, the USSR began to celebrate International Women's Day on 8 March — in honour of the Petersburg demonstration that took place on this day (23 February, old style) in 1917. By the Decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR of 1965, International Women's Day became a holiday and a day off.

What is celebrated on International Women's Day

The UN celebrates March 8 as the International Day of Struggle for Women's Rights and International Peace announcing a specific theme each year. In Russia and some other countries, this holiday is also a national holiday. Women from different countries gather together to discuss the level of their struggle for equality, peace and justice.

In Russia, 8 March is still called International Women's Day but is perceived more as a spring holiday. Men delight their beloved ladies with attention and care: flowers, gifts, pleasant words and time spent together.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Without the support of the Russian Orthodox Church

Rector of the monastery of the Holy Trinity Lavra of Saint Sergius in Peresvet Archpriest Konstantin Kharitonov, reported that the Russian Orthodox Church does not recognize International Women's Day. The priest explained that the holiday does not correspond to Russian culture and traditions, and is also associated with the ideas of women's emancipation.

Kharitonov proposed celebrating Myrrh-Bearing Women Day instead of 8 March. He emphasized that Christianity has elevated women, and church ministers, like all Orthodox Christians, respect their mothers, wives and sisters.