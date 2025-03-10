Looking to the future: TAIF-NK JSC employees meet parents of ninth-graders

Choosing a profession after the ninth grade is a crucial moment in the life of every school student. Career guidance plays a special role in this process. Understanding the importance of training qualified specialists and improving the status of workers, TAIF-NK JSC employees are actively working in this direction not only with graduates of schools, colleges and universities but also with their families. This helps young people form a correct understanding of future professions and get to know one of the modern oil refineries in Russia better. Recently, such a meeting was held at School No. 2 in Kamskiye Polyany on the initiative of TAIF-NK JSC. Communication between oil refiners and schoolchildren of the urban-type settlement is more relevant than ever today, since a branch of the N. Lemayev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining is planned to open here in the near future.

New opportunities for youth

Kamskiye Polyany schoolchildren have a unique opportunity to obtain a sought-after working specialty “on the spot.” A branch of the Nizhnekamsk College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining named after N. Lemayev is opening in the settlement. This has become an important milestone for the youth of the entire Nizhnekamsk region.

“The specialties that are open in the branch have high potential in the labour market. The educational programmes provide for the training of students in two professions at once, which gives them competitive advantages in employment,” noted the director of the college Aydar Faretdinov.

He talked with the parents of ninth-graders as part of a meeting organised by TAIF-NK JSC. Aydar Faretdinov explained that the college and the oil refinery work closely together, actively preparing future specialists. Such interaction allows students to immerse themselves in the profession already at the stage of study. One of the effective tools for this is the dual education system, which combines theory and practice.

“The uniqueness of the training is that more than 70% of year three and four students are already working at large manufacturing enterprises. They receive knowledge, skills and appropriate wages along with other employees. As a result, by the time they defend their diploma, students become full participants in the work process and receive work books. This prevents possible mistakes in choosing a profession, since students already at an early stage understand whether the chosen field is right for them,” the director of the college added.

Choosing a profession without risk

Cooperation with TAIF-NK JSC opens up employment prospects for students immediately after graduating from college.

“To work at our enterprise, a blue-collar job is required. This could be a process plant operator, an electrician, a process plant repairman, a commodity operator, a chemical analysis lab technician, and other jobs. We will be happy to accept young people who acquire these jobs into our team,” noted head of the HR Department of TAIF-NK JSC Galina Shimanskaya.

As the company representatives assure, such meetings with schoolchildren provide an opportunity to self-determine, choose a future profession, and find the meaning of the upcoming activities. And here, parents should come to the rescue, who can pay close attention to the issue of their child's future and guide them. As head of the Technical Training Group at TAIF-NK JSC Anton Tukhvatullin emphasized, the popularity of work as a deliveryman, taxi driver, and packer among young people today does not look as optimistic as it seems at first glance. The future still belongs to blue-collar jobs, and at large enterprises young specialists have every chance to advance up the career ladder, while having the opportunity, if necessary, to retrain for other in-demand specialties.

“TAIF-NK has a clear system of internal training. For example, if an employee does not want to remain an operator, he can retrain as a machinist, lab technician or mechanic at the company's expense. We are also developing a system of targeted training with the Kazan National Technological Research University. The company's partnership with higher education institutions will help continue education,” stressed Anton Tukhvatullin.

“We have formed a close-knit team focused not only on production goals, but also on all-round development. Our youth actively participate in sports and cultural events,” continued Galina Shimanskaya. “The company has developed a social policy that includes many benefits and guarantees. For example, payments are provided for upon marriage and the birth of a child. From the new year, TAIF-NK begins to provide support to first-graders to help parents prepare their children for school, and other social guarantees.”

Become part of the team

The speech of representatives of TAIF-NK JSC attracted the attention of parents of ninth-graders. After the event, many approached to clarify the points that interested them. The meeting participants are confident that studying at a college under the dual system and the opportunity to master several professions at the same time guarantee a stable future for their children.

“This wonderful enterprise guarantees that my child will be able to earn decent money and avoid unfavorable situations. Even if, for example, he does not need the profession he receives in college, in the future he can retrain for another specialty and continue his development at the enterprise,” summarised the mother of a ninth-grader Yulia Guseva.

The career guidance event became a significant event for Kamskiye Polyany. During the meeting, local residents were once again convinced that TAIF-NK JSC is a worthy place to work for young people. This is not only one of the most innovative oil refineries, but also a company with high wages and reliable social guarantees. In addition, sports and cultural life are actively developed here.