Kazan residents give knitted echpochmaks and edible bouquets as presents on International Women’s Day

Gift budget has increased by one and a half times in five years

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

This year, Kazan residents plan to spend an average of 5,900 rubles on gifts on March 8, one and a half times more than five years ago, according to a survey. Although jewelry, which is traditionally in demand, costs almost twice as much. What gifts Kazan residents choose for March 8 — read in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Kazan residents will spend more on gifts than in Russia as a whole

5,900 rubles for gifts and 3,900 for flowers — that's how much Kazan residents are ready to spend on International Women's Day, according to a SuperJob survey. The amount is growing from year to year — last year it was 4,800 and 3,000 rubles, respectively, and in 2021 — 3,700 and 2,700 rubles.

If we compare with the indicator for Russia, the cost of gifts in Kazan is higher — 5,900 rubles against 5,300 rubles, and for flowers a little less — 3,900 against 4,000. The women plan to spend 4,200 rubles on gifts and 2,600 rubles on flowers. Men have a larger budget — 6,200 and 5,000 rubles, respectively.

What they buy for International Women's Day in Kazan

It's not for nothing that flowers are singled out in a separate category — for most, this is the main gift for March 8th. According to experts, the price of bouquets has increased by 20% on average. .

What else do they buy before World Women's Day? For example, edible gifts. First of all, these are chocolate-covered strawberries — as Avito told Realnoe Vremya, they have been a hit of sales for several years. This year, they have doubled compared to last year. They are actively buying edible bouquets of sweets, cheese, seafood and sausages — sales increased by 64%.

Handmade products such as belts, key rings, and body kits are also popular. They are bought by 60% more often than last year. For example, in the form of echpochmaks. Sales of handmade jewelry boxes also increased (+54%) and handmade candles (+25%).

Traditionally, they buy equipment: video games (+18%), tablets and e-books (10%). Interest in “soap dishes”, “mirrors” and retrophotographs is returning — this year they were purchased 5% more often in the pre-holiday period than last year.

Of course, clothing items and accessories are in the top: women's bags (+10%), cosmetics sets (+19%), perfumes — by 21%, costume jewelry (+23%).

Bracelets become the most popular jewelry prior to 8 March

Jewelry does not lose popularity either. According to Sokolov, from February 28 to March 3, 2025, among the most popular jewelry in the brand's retail stores in Kazan, the demand for bracelets increased the most — +232%. Next are rings (+22%) and earrings (+2%).



Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Kazan residents are most in demand for products made of red (+7%) and white gold (+123%), as well as silver (+17%). Among the stones, diamonds (+68%), semi-precious stones, non-ferrous (+51%) and other precious stones (+22%) aroused the greatest interest.

The average check on the eve of March 8 amounted to 9,823 rubles, which is by 16% more than last year.