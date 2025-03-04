Mufti of Tatarstan: ‘Fasting is a whole madrasah that teaches us many things’

Who attended the first large-scale iftar in Kazan

Ilsur Khadiullin, Vladimir Samoylenko, Kamil Samigullin, Talgat Tadzhuddin, Shamil Ageyev. Photo: Динар Фатыхов

One of the first iftars of the month of Ramadan in 2025 was held at Tugan Avylym national tourist complex — it was visited by Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Samigullin and Supreme Mufti of Russia Talgat Tadzhuddin. If one talks about the educational role of fasting, the other focused on the general political agenda. Read more about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

From the minister of education to the archpriest

This year Ramadan began with the tarawih prayer on 28February followed by the first day of fasting at dawn on 1 March. Iftars in Kazan are held in 47 mosques, but they are also organised in other places. Including in the hall of Tugan Avylym restaurant, which seats 250 people.

At the window, probably the most representative table was gathered — Minister of Education of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin, head of the Tatarstan Muslim Religious Directorate Hazrat Kamil Samigullin, Vice Speaker of parliament Marat Akhmetov, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shamil Ageyev, as well as Chairman of the Council of Municipalities of the Republic of Tatarstan Ekzam Gubaydullin. The table was shared with them by Chairman of the department for Affairs with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Tatarstan Metropolitanate, Archpriest Vladimir Samoylenko, and later the guests were joined by Chairman of the Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia Talgat Tadzhuddin.

“Be careful with Ramadan, it is the month of Allah,” the supreme mufti began his speech. “ This month burns away all the sins of 11 months, like garbage is burned.”

Talgat Tadzhuddin recalled his trips to Bahrain and Moscow. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

“Our life is wonderful, especially in Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, where the imams live. Oil, gas, rain, snow — everything is there,” he continued his speech. “Now peace has come”. Judgment Day has not happened. Although the military cudgels tried, they were fools — and even [US President Donald] Trump himself. Afterwards, Tadzhuddin recalled that he had recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and spoke about a conference in Bahrain, where he supported the Sudanese Minister of Awqaf in the idea that the Council of Muslim Wise Men would be the highest body issuing fatwas for all Muslims in the world. And the Chairman of the Council would become the Supreme Mufti of the planet.

The musical part of the iftar was filled with nasheeds and songs about faith. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

In addition, one could immediately spot the former imam of the Marjani Mosque, and now Deputy Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan for support of the participants of the Council of Muslim Wise Men and their families from municipalities of the Republic of Tatarstan Mansur Dzhalaletdinov. Not far from him was Yilmaz Ugur, the Consul General of Turkey in Kazan. The Russian Muslim Religious Directorate was represented by Deputy Chairman for Special Assignments Farit Farisov, the Tatar Congress by Chairman of the Executive Committee Danis Shakirov, and the Moscow public by President of the National Congress of Tatars and Turkic Peoples Rustem Yamaleyev.

Mansur Dzhalaletdinov and Marat Akhmetov. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Now not only the Halal certificate

“Uraza is an entire madrasah that teaches us many things,” said Hazrat Kamil Samigullin. “During suhoor, we understand that we can still get up for the morning prayer. During Uraza, we understand that we have the strength to resist our nafs. During iftar, we learn to be punctual. Because this is the most punctual event in the world. “Do you know when iftar is today? Everyone knows! During tarawih, we understand that we have the strength to stand at night. When we read the Koran, we understand that we can spend an hour without a phone or tablet.”

After which Hazrat Kamil told them about a new product — a Muslim Friendly certificate, which will be awarded to companies that create conditions for a comfortable stay for Muslims (this concerns the appearance of the establishment, the presence of a room for prayer and ablution, attitude to hijabs, providing the Koran, and so on). And he presented the first certificate to Radik Abdrakhmanov, co-owner of Tugan Avylym.

Kamil Samigullin and Radik Abdrakhmanov. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Abdrakhmanov, in particular, said that Fashion Iftar will be held on 20-21 March, its tickets have already sold out. This year, this event will be two days long. If the first will be held in Kazan Expo, then the second will be in the new building of the Kamal Theatre in the format of communication with designers, fashion designers, and fashion industry specialists. The special guest will be the wife of the son of President of Turkey Bilal Erdogan, Reyyan Uzuner.

Also, Abdrakhmanov, together with the Muftiate and Ak Bars Arena, will organise the XIII Republican Iftar: on 19 March, 13,000 people will gather at Kazan Expo, on the same day the congress of the Muslim Religious Board of the Republic of Tatarstan and the election of the Mufti will take place.

