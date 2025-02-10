Registering real estate transactions became faster but more expensive

In Kazan, entrepreneurs were told about the transition to an electronic “communication format” with the Russian Register

In less than a month, legal entities will no longer be able to submit documents to the Russian Register through the Multi-Functional Centre. From 1 March 2025, they will be required to send them exclusively electronically. Today, a seminar was held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, the participants of which told entrepreneurs about innovations in legislation and services that help simplify the registration of rights, the issuance of an electronic signature and ensure electronic interaction of professional market participants with the Russian Register. Read more about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“The share of electronic applications is growing”

In 2024, the number of registration actions in Tatarstan decreased by almost a third, stated the deputy head of the department of the office of the Russian Register in the Republic of Tatarstan for state registration of real estate in electronic form Gulyusya Shagiyeva explaining this by the increase in the interest rate of the Central Bank and the cancellation of a number of mortgage benefits.

At the same time, she emphasised, monitoring the situation shows that the share of electronic applications to the Russian Register for the purpose of registering rights is growing.

In general, electronic applications make up 58.7% of the total number of documents submitted to the Russian Register.

Who was given a deferment

“On 1 March, the law that we have been waiting for comes into force,” Shagiyeva said. “Legal entities will have to submit applications for state registration and registration of rights in electronic form. Exceptions are cases when a party to a transaction subject to state registration, or a transaction on the basis of which a right, restriction of a right or encumbrance of a real estate object is subject to state registration, is an individual.”

She also stressed that all agreements on participation in shared construction will be submitted only in electronic form and that the law establishes the developer's obligation to submit an application for state registration of rights after transferring the shared construction object to them within 30 working days in electronic form.

The possibility of submitting documents to the registration authority not in electronic, but in paper form will remain until 1 January 2026 for a number of legal entities.

The legislator also expanded the list of grounds established by law for the return of documents to applicants by the Russian Register without consideration. Now, Shagiyeva said, another reason is being introduced: if, in the presence of a previously submitted application, the consideration of which is suspended, a new one is submitted for the same reason, it will be returned, as they say, without looking.

The faster, the more expensive

Gulyusya Shagiyeva also recalled the changes in the Tax Code:

“Since the beginning of 2025, the amount of state duty for actions with real estate depends on the cadastral value of the property. It is 4,000 rubles for individuals and 44,000 rubles for legal entities, if the cadastral value does not exceed 20 million rubles. Other types of duties have also changed.”

She indicated that the amount of state duty can be easily found out using the calculator on the Russian Register website. And she added that there is a “paid” opportunity to speed up the registration of rights: you can reduce the time to one day by paying a double state fee.

When intermediaries will help

Representatives of several companies told professional participants of the real estate market about commercial services for electronic interaction with the Russian Register.

The following presented their products: a company developing a mobile application, an electronic registration service that provides mass registration of developer rights and mass cancellation of registration records in the Unified State Register of Real Estate, as well as registration of rights under purchase and sale agreements in relation to several sites.



A representative of a Kazan real estate agency told about the experience of conducting transactions electronically. And a specialist from a St Petersburg company shared the results of the work of a mobile personal identification service when issuing electronic signatures.

In addition, the issues of suspension, renewal, termination of registration, simultaneous cadastral registration and registration of rights were considered.