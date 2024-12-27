‘We are ready to implement your most ambitious projects’: Republican New Year Tree held in Kazan

Rustam Minnikhanov have addressed the young Tatarstan citizens with encouraging words

Photo: Мария Зверева

On 25 December, the main New Year's event of the republic, the Rais Tree of Tatarstan, took place at Tatneft Arena. The performance took place two times, at 12.00 and 16.00. In total, almost 17,000 children from all 45 districts of the republic attended the two performances. Activists of Shayan TV channel performed a rap performance in front of Rustam Minnikhanov. About what kind of performance awaited the young Tatarstan citizens and what kind of performance they themselves arranged for the head of the republic — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Rap performance for the rais of the republic

“We see positive feedback from our children, visitors to this performance," said Rinat Sadykov, the minister of youth affairs, after the event. “Of course, today we are focusing on children who have found themselves in a difficult life situation, children with disabilities, those who participated and performed well in sports, creativity, intellectual olympiads, as well as on the children of participants in SVO.

Rustam Minnikhanov addressed them all with encouraging words. But before that, he met with the young stars of Shayan TV channel. A rap performance for the Tatarstan leader was arranged by the finalist of the project The Voice.Kids, the winner of Seilan festival, Said Galiullin, the winner of TEFI KIDS 2024 and the winner of the Best Presenter nomination of the Turn On-2024 festival, Islam Khabibullin, blogger Assel Salakhova, the winner of the Seilan festival and the Tatar Suze competition, Rustem Khusaenov, as well as the art folk group EzheVikA and the presenters.

As Rezeda Khasanova, the deputy executive director and editor-in-chief of Shayan TV for special projects, explained, the idea of the performance was to demonstrate the achievements of talented activists of the channel. Through rap, they shared their success stories.

“Rap is a youth format. It is interesting for children to talk about themselves in such an unusual way. When they were preparing for the meeting with the rais of Tatarstan, it was obvious that the children' eyes were sparkling with excitement. “This format 'lit up' both them and our guests," said Rezeda Khasanova.

Rustam Minnikhanov was pleased with the performance.

“Rustam Nurgalievich praised the children very much. It was obvious that he liked it, he smiled, thanked everyone. Everyone who attended the performance also noted that Shayan TV always greets creatively, brightly, and cheerfully," added the deputy executive director of the TV channel.

Shayan TV organised a festive programme for all the guests of the New Year Tree. In the lobby of Tatneft Arena, those interested could get acquainted with the main characters of the TV channel: the Shayan boy, the Bibi girl and the Miyau cat, participate in interactive games and dances.

“We are waiting for your suggestions and initiatives”

“Dear children, learn to be friends, support each other in any situation, stay active and united, which means being strong.” You are the future of our country, our republic!” Rustam Minnikhanov addressed the young Tatarstan citizens with these words.

He recalled that in the coming year the country celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

“In Tatarstan, it has been declared the Year of Defender of the Fatherland. In this regard, we will host many events. We are waiting for your suggestions and initiatives, and we are ready to implement your most ambitious projects," the rais of Tatarstan assured the schoolchildren.

“This is a gift from the rais of the republic to our children”

The audience was waiting for the performance for a reason. It took the children to a magical land where time is controlled by an ancient clock. The main characters, students of the schools of reason and feelings, learnt to accept themselves, overcome their fears, and find friendship and love. And most importantly, to understand that both a sharp mind and a kind heart are equally essential in life.

“This year's main theme for the New Year's performance emphasises the importance of friendship, growth, and moving forward. Despite the risks and threats that occur in the life of every young man, girl, teenager, you still need to believe in a miracle, in goodness," Rinat Sadykov is sure.

The audience liked this idea. In a conversation with Realnoe Vremya, they said they were impressed with the production.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

“Everything was very great. I was most impressed by the dancing in the second part (we are talking about the performance of artists in neon costumes in the dark — editor's note). I really liked the aerialists. The performance definitely exceeded our expectations. And Rustam Minnikhanov's speech was very interesting," twelve-year-old Safiya Makhmutova and eleven-year-old Dzhemma Saitova shared.

The minister of education of Tatarstan, Ilsur Khadiullin, in a conversation with journalists, noted that this day will surely be remembered by young Tatarstan citizens for the rest of their lives.

“We must not forget the good traditions. They must be preserved. It is an honour for every child who attends the performance today, especially with the participation of the rais of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov. This is a gift from him to our children," he is convinced.