Farid Mukhametshin: ‘There are few regions with such a multi-vector economy. This is enviable’

“Yes, the update was quite big, fresh people came. I am very happy about this. I am also happy that the core of the experienced deputy corps has also been preserved,” commented Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin on the elections to the parliament of Tatarstan this year, according to the results of which the deputy corps was renewed by 40%. Summing up other results of 2024, the speaker spoke about the complex issues on the agenda and the initiatives of Tatarstan. Read more about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“Even more taxes have started to go to the federal centre”

“There are few regions with such a multi-vector economy in the Russian Federation, we have everything. This causes both envy and the understanding that we need to attack such a republic so that it stumbles somewhere and slows down in its development pace. In terms of macroeconomic indicators, we are recording growth almost everywhere: the volume of gross regional product was 103.2%, agricultural production — 108.2%, the volume of construction work — 118.4. We expect that the volume of GRP of Tatarstan will exceed the figure of 5 trillion rubles,” Farid Mukhametshin said at the beginning of the meeting.

The work of the new parliament was not without discussion. Following the elections held on 8 September 2024, the deputy corps was renewed by 40%.

“Yes, the update was quite big, fresh people came. I am very happy about this,” said the speaker of parliament. “I am also happy that the core of the experienced deputy corps has also been preserved. Thus, a symbiosis of the work practices of deputies of previous years and new, active people who want to show themselves and fulfil the instructions of their voters through their parliamentary powers worked. I think they will benefit our republic.

During six sessions, the parliament adopted 30 republican laws, seven of which are basic, and 260 resolutions on the issues discussed. Of course, the most time was taken up by the consideration of the draft budget for next year in several readings. Let us recall that the expected budget revenues of the republic in 2025 will amount to more than 472 billion rubles, and expenses — 485.6 billion rubles, which will lead to a deficit of 13.5 billion rubles.”

“The budget is tight, but nevertheless, it turned out to be 86% socially oriented. I want to say that the budget is not without a deficit. Here, of course, federal laws played their role — even more taxes began to go to the federal centre from the Republic of Tatarstan. But you know that we very actively use the opportunities to participate in social programs, federal national projects with the participation of federal budget financing. We initiate all the programs that exist at the federal level, we demand that our executive authorities apply and actively participate in them.”

Farid Mukhametshin was outraged that not all municipalities are involved in this work.

“Billions of money can be attracted. I will tell you that I was not very pleased after this. I sent people to the localities so that they would actively participate in this process,” he said and put an example: “We are at the forefront in the Russian Federation in road construction — everything is done with federal money with co-financing from Tatarstan. These are the M12, M5, M7 highways, the Chelny and Nizhnekamsk bypass, etc.”

“We are in favour of people's power at the grassroots level”

One of the most difficult, according to Mukhametshin, was the issue that “was initiated by some experts in quotation marks.” We are talking about the reform of the local government system and the cancellation of village councils. The bill developed by the chairmen of the State Duma and Federation Council committees Pavel Krasheninnikov and Andrey Klishas was introduced to the State Duma back in 2021 and was going to be considered in early December. However, after criticism from Tatarstan, this issue was postponed until 2025.

“How could we have done otherwise? In Tatarstan, out of 4 million people, one third of the population lives in rural areas. There is no other government in the village. For example, a pensioner's power is cut off or the water runs out — should he go to the regional centre and contact the authorities? Well, this is stupid!” the speaker of the republican parliament was indignant.

Tatarstan was supported in this matter by the absolute majority of Russian regions.

“And so at the last meeting, both [State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav] Volodin and [Federation Council Speaker Valentina] Matviyenko thanked Rustam Minnikhanov for his tough speech. He did it very correctly and bravely. As a result, our joint work allowed us to postpone this issue until 2025. But it is not removed from the agenda. Together with you, we will defend our rural residents, because they are aging and their numbers are declining,” Farid Mukhametshin expressed hope.

Work to defend interests will continue, he assured the audience:

“Our position is this: Rustam Minnikhanov made a clear proposal to transfer this right to the regions of Russia, let them decide whether they need a village council or not. Why is this issue being decided from Moscow? I am convinced that in a year or two we will return to this initiative of the federal centre, but we will not change our position. We advocate for democracy to be at the lowest level, in the village, among residents of rural areas.

“Nobody wrote about this. But in general, we took a bold step”

Farid Mukhametshin also spoke about the appeal of the State Council of Tatarstan to the Constitutional Court of Russia on issues of drug provision for people suffering from rare diseases.

“No one wrote about this. But in general, we took a bold step,” he noted. “We contacted the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation and stated that the law is not being implemented, and our initiatives are not moving forward. The court agreed with our arguments and pointed out that no financial or organizational circumstances can serve as an excuse for refusing or delaying the provision of drugs to citizens with orphan diseases. In this part, the contested norms were found to be unconstitutional and subject to execution. We received the decision, sighed, but the work must continue. We must ensure that this decision is implemented by federal legislation.

At the beginning of December, there were 970 people suffering from orphan diseases in Tatarstan. It recently became known that patients with rare diseases in the regions will be able to count on federal funding. From 2026, regions will receive support from the federal budget if they do not have enough funds to purchase medicines for such patients.”