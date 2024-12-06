Dead season on the labour market: it is becoming more difficult to find a job in Tatarstan month after month

Photo: Мария Зверева

The number of resumes in Tatarstan is several times greater than vacancies

A decrease in the number of available vacancies is observed in Tatarstan. According to data from the hh.ru website, as of November 2024, 40,756 open job offers were registered in the republic, which is 6% less than in October. Then, their decrease was also observed, but only by 1%. Before that, a decrease in the number of vacancies was recorded only in January, also by 6%.

The number of resumes is several times greater than the number of jobs. As of November 2024, there were 174,025 of them, no increase compared to October. In general, since the beginning of the year, negative dynamics were recorded only in January and in the period from April to May, the highest growth was in January and July (+12%).

In general, in November 2024, the number of resumes increased by 29% compared to the same period last year, and the number of vacancies decreased by 1%.

At the same time, the index showing the ratio of active resumes to the number of open jobs in the labour market is now the highest for the year (4.3), which is even more than in November last year (it was 3.3). This is considered a moderate indicator of competition, but the higher the figure, the greater the competition among job seekers for positions.

The situation is similar in the capital of Tatarstan

In Kazan, the number of vacancies in November also decreased by 6%, and the number of resumes remained at the same level: the number of offers was 23,461, and resumes — 110,346.

The largest increase in their number was observed in February of this year — by 18%. After that, there was a decline in March. The labour market growth was observed in June, but, despite this, continued to fall.

In the insurance sector, +109% of vacancies per year

Analysis of the dynamics of resumes in professional spheres of Tatarstan shows that in November, the largest growth, compared to the same period last year, is observed in such areas as the auto business (+58%), transport, logistics and transportation (+47%), as well as blue-collar workers (+45%).

Compared to October, the largest number of resumes were submitted in the same areas: auto business (+6%), blue-collar workers (+4%) and logistics (+4%).

As for the dynamics of the number of vacancies, compared to last year, the most significant growth was observed in the insurance sector (+109%), as well as in the areas of transport (+16%) and senior and middle management (+10%).

Compared to October, in insurance there was +7%, while in the area of domestic and service personnel there were no changes, and in the area of medicine and pharmaceuticals there was a decrease of 1%. At the same time, this is the most positive dynamics among all areas.

Negative dynamics in the number of vacancies is spread throughout the Volga Federal District

In the Volga Federal District, a decrease in the number of vacancies is also observed. The highest dynamics were recorded in the Kirov Region, and the most negative — in the Mari El Republic. In terms of the number of new job seekers, Udmurtia is the winner, while the Ulyanovsk Region and Tatarstan are lagging behind, where everything has remained at the same level.

Based on hh.ru data, Realnoe Vremya compiled its own rating of the regions of the Volga Federal District based on the dynamics of vacancies over the past month.

This situation is normal and typical for winter

At the beginning of this month, it became clear that it has become difficult for Kazan residents to find a job; the average city resident rated the difficulties of finding a job at 6.6 points out of 10.

In general, a significant gap between the growth of vacancies and resumes indicates a favourable situation for job seekers with in-demand skills, but also the presence of problems with finding suitable personnel on the part of employers.

A decrease in the number of open positions was noticed last month. If we evaluate the dynamics since the beginning of the year as a whole, it is clear that the decline is continuing on a rolling path, without increasing.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

However, based on data from hh.ru, Realnoe Vremya considered that, despite the negative dynamics, this situation is normal and typical for winter. Last year, in November and December, there was a decrease in the number of vacancies by 2% and 9%, respectively.

The reason for the current trend may be that at the end of December and beginning of January, many companies summarise their activities and plan their budget for the next year. In this regard, they may temporarily suspend recruitment until mid-January.