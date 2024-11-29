Tatarstan proposes to fine for violation of fare on toll roads

The State Council has taken the initiative to introduce fines on toll roads

In Tatarstan, it is proposed to introduce fines for non-compliance with the procedure for paying for transport on toll highways. The corresponding draft was submitted for preliminary consideration to the Committee of the State Council of Tatarstan on Law and Order by deputy of the parliament of the republic Marat Bariev.

According to the explanatory note, the draft provides for the introduction of administrative liability for non-compliance with the procedure for paying for travel on public toll roads.

Currently, there are no relevant norms in the Code of Administrative Offences of the republic.

The bill proposes amendments to articles 5.9 and 7.6 of the Code, which will allow for more effective regulation of the use of toll roads of regional and local significance. The main reason for its development was changes in federal legislation that come into force on September 1, 2024, concerning liability for non-payment of tolls only on federal highways, while regions must introduce such measures independently.

“Thus, due to the lack of responsibility for the above-mentioned illegal actions, persons travelling on public toll roads, paid sections of public highways, realising their impunity, will not pay in a timely manner," the explanatory note says.

According to the new provisions, citizens face a fine of 2,000 rubles for late payment of travel, and 10,000 rubles for legal entities. For trucks and buses, the fines will be higher: 5,000 rubles for citizens and 20,000 rubles for legal entities.

The bill will enter into force 10 days after its official publication. Its purpose is to increase the responsibility of drivers and prevent cases of impunity when paying for travel.

Development of toll expressways has begun

On October 12, Kazan launched a paid transport service along the first stage of Voznesenskiy Tract with a length of 3.8 km. The head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, thanked all the project participants and noted that the new section of the road, costing 13.4 billion rubles, will ease traffic on the existing roads in the Sovetsky district. He also added that the project includes uninterrupted traffic flow without traffic lights or overpasses.

After the opening of traffic on the Voznesensky tract, the first traffic jam formed, which indicates a high interest in the new route. Minnikhanov assured that the project would be continued and promised further cooperation with the federal authorities. More more in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

The day before, Tatarstan Minister of Transport and Road Management Farit Khanifov said that with growing demand, four more toll expressways will be built in Kazan to improve transport infrastructure.

Toll highways will allow residents of the capital to quickly enter and leave the city in 10-15 minutes, the minister added. The first toll highway, the Voznesensky Tract, is already operational, and plans to create additional roads continue to develop.

The fare will be determined on the basis of regulations that take into account factors such as traffic intensity and comfort of travel.