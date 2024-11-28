Tatarstan farmers complain about banks refusing to issue preferential loans at 5% per year

Investors from Novosheshminsk District asked to sort out preferential lending in rural areas and help with opening horse riding tours

Photo: Михаил Захаров

“If we issue preferential loans in rural areas, we will give them to everyone, if not, then no one will get them,” farmer Nikolay Skokov expressed dissatisfaction with the selectivity of banks during a meeting with head of Novosheshminsk. When connected via videoconference with the head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency (TIDA), he complained that only large agricultural holdings received preferential loans at 5% per year this year, while small farmers were left out of the state support programme. However, difficulties with lending did not cool his desire to develop horse riding tours in Novosheshminsk, and the head of TIDA suggested that local authorities aim to open a health resort with horse riding.

Highway to sea buckthorn tea and bee treatment sessions

Oil-bearing Novosheshminsk District, considered the favourite fiefdom of the generals of small oil companies of Tatarstan, can expand its potential. Using untouched natural wealth, local farmers and entrepreneurs at their own risk managed to open one after another “islands” of relaxation. First, farmer Nikolay Skokov opened a stud farm for breeding Orlov trotters, then another farmer founded an apiary with “special chambers” for undergoing bee treatment sessions, and others began to grow sea buckthorn.

If they are combined into a single cluster, it is possible to build a health resort with non-traditional methods of treatment and health restoration. Such an idée fixe for the growth of the region's economy was proposed by the head of TIDA Taliya Minullina during the municipal hour with the head of the Novosheshminsky district Vyacheslav Kozlov. Mikhail Zakharov / realnoevremya.ru

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

“Nature itself has given a lot to this area,” Taliya Minullina admired and got down to business. “Firstly, you can make healing teas and jams from sea buckthorn. Secondly, you can organise horseback riding, which is very popular. Thirdly, Tibetan bee joys for recovery and treatment. And finally, springs and natural sources of water. You can combine them into a single marketing programme for health recovery. And try to test services for residents of 6 districts that surround your area. In principle, everything is ready.”

Local authorities are also thinking about building a mud bath. Here they found springs with healing water and deposits of healing mud, which in its composition is close to Kislovodsk.

Why is equestrian tourism in full swing in Dagestan, but not in our country?

True, shortcomings were discovered. Where to put the children in this family holiday programme? And where can they stay overnight for 2-3 days? There are no hotels yet, since tourism is not developed. But now is the time to start making up for lost time, the authorities believe. After all, the Shali — Bavly high-speed highway, which will open at the end of this year, will pass through the district. Thanks to it, the travel time to Novosheshminsk from the neighbouring richest districts — Nizhnekamsk and Almetyevsk — will be reduced several times. But will tourists go for medical therapy?

Meanwhile, farmer Nikolay Skokov is determined to develop horse riding in the flooded meadows of Novosheshminsk. The Tatar stud farm No. 57 he founded breeds horses of the elite Orlov trotter breed. Today, the stud farm contains 250 horses. Horses born to him are in stables of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kim Jong-un. In the coming days, he flies to North Korea where he will help with breeding Orlov trotters. But upon his return, he is ready to take on a new project.

Галия Шакирова / realnoevremya.ru

“Why is equestrian tourism in full swing in Dagestan, but not here? People have the desire, I have the desire!” he said. At the same time, he asked for assistance in including in rural tourism development programmes. “I would like the state to help make Novosheshminsk a centre of attraction in the development of leisure. Include us in rural tourism programs,” he addressed the head of the Investment Development Agency via video conference.

Where are the loans at 5% per year?

After hearing her approval, the owner of the stud farm decided to speak out about the sore point. This year, farmers faced mass refusals from banks to provide preferential loans at 5% per year. According to him, only large agricultural holdings received them.

“If to everyone, then to everyone, if not, then to no one. But in general, we need to issue them, after all, we produce food, and all farmers will be happy if we return to issuing loans at 5% per year,” Skokov complained.

“There are difficulties with bank rates, we work within the requirements of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation,” answered Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan Gelyus Bayazitov.

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

According to him, priority in preferential lending is given to large investment projects for raising 1,000 cows. In Novosheshminsk District, such projects were Zakromy and Osnovy companies. But the deputy minister reassured that farmer Skokov can receive support within the framework of the republican program for the development of horse breeding. “Now it is in the treasury, where they are assessing the costs. If everything goes well, the stud farm will participate,” he said.

The economic indicators of the district look good. Its GRP for the year is planned to be 32.1 billion against 29.9 billion rubles last year. Investments, taking into account all sources, by the end of the year will amount to 9.5 billion, said the head of the district, Vyacheslav Kozlov. The industrial production index is 103%, the average salary is 88,000 rubles with an increase of 19%. Tatneft is engaged in oil production here, but mainly small oil companies — Sheshmaoil, Troitskneft, TatRitekneft, Tatnefteprom, Transoil. This year, production will amount to 1.5 million tons of oil, products worth 34.4 billion rubles have been shipped.”

“Mr Kozlov has extensive experience, and if he says something, you need to listen carefully and not miss a single word. There are not many people left in the regions who have a school, we need to hold on to them,” Taliya Minullina praised him.