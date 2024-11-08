Federal Tax Service recalculates wealthy Tatarstan citizens — only 8k of them to pay progressive tax

The government of Tatarstan has announced the first-ever tax assessments and new tax exemptions.

This year, for the first time, 8,000 residents of Tatarstan will pay a progressive income tax of 15% instead of 13%, 33,000 will pay income tax on bank deposits, and a total of 9.6 billion rubles in property taxes is expected to be collected from the region's taxpayers into the treasury. This was announced on 5 November at a briefing in the government of Tatarstan by the head of the Federal Tax Service of the Republic of Tatarstan, Marat Safiullin. He clarified that in 2024, tax collection is expected to be higher than last year, when it reached 98.9%. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Almost 2.5 million notices

“This year, residents of the republic are expected to pay property taxes totalling 9.6 billion rubles, which is by 500 million rubles (5.5%) more than a year ago," said Marat Safiullin. “The expected revenue from the vehicle tax is 5.1 billion rubles, from property tax — 3.1 billion, and from land tax — 1.4 billion rubles.”

Tatarstan residents have already received 2.412 million property tax payment notices, the head of the department said and added that those who have reached the age that implies tax benefits: 55 years for women and 60 for men, as well as those citizens who have less than 300 rubles in tax accruals should not worry about non-received notices. There are 408,000 of them in Tatarstan — these citizens will receive notices in subsequent tax periods when the amount of accruals exceeds 300 rubles or the three-year period expires.

4 billion rubles paid in advance

Answering journalists' questions, Marat Safiullin clarified that taxes for which no notices were sent, as well as other debts, can be collected within a period of no more than three years, in accordance with the Civil Code. Thus, if the tax inspectors fail to notify the taxpayer about the debts on time, they get a kind of bonus. However, if the notice was sent, including online, to the taxpayer's personal account, it is considered received and the citizen will be held fully accountable under the law for non-payment.

“According to operational data, the tax authorities of the republic received 4 billion rubles in assessed taxes," Safiullin said. скриншот сайта Кабмина РТ

He recalled that the deadline for paying taxes in 2024 (for 2023) is December 2.

“According to operational data, to date, the tax authorities of the republic have received 4 billion rubles in assessed taxes," he added. “The activity of citizens is growing every year. In 2022, the percentage of income from the assessed property taxes for individuals amounted to 98.9% (8.5 billion rubles), in 2023 — 99.1% (9 billion rubles). This year, I am sure, the collection rate will be more than 99%.

Progressive tax and “golden” cars

The words “for the first time” was often used at this briefing.

Marat Safiullin said that this year's tax notices, along with property taxes, will for the first time include tax amounts not withheld by tax agents — from casino winnings calculated at an increased rate of 15% personal income tax and tax on interest on deposits in banks. In total — by 3.5 billion rubles.

The progressive income tax of 15%, according to him, will be paid by 8,000 Tatarstan citizens, whose total income in 2023 exceeded 5 million rubles. Taking into account the fact that in 2024, according to Rosstat, the population of the republic amounted to slightly more than 4 million people, it turns out that only 0.2% of its inhabitants crossed the “wealth” threshold in 2023.

Owners of premium cars worth over 10 million rubles will also pay, which are now taxed at an increased — triple — rate. Marat Safiullin also named the amount of debt owed by one of these car owners — 375,000 rubles.

Who will pay for a too profitable deposit

33,000 residents of the republic will pay a new tax on income from bank deposits. Marat Safiullin clarified that about 200 Tatarstan residents have income on deposits exceeding 1 million rubles. In total, according to the Federal Tax Service, there are 2.4 million taxpayers in Tatarstan, and it turns out that deposits in banks with income exceeding 150,000 rubles per year have less than 1.3% of them. In total, the Federal Tax Service counted taxes for 2.9 billion rubles.

“Individuals whose total interest income from deposits exceeds a certain limit will have to pay personal income tax (PIT)," explained the head of the republic's tax service. “The limit depends on the key rate of the Central Bank of Russia for the year in which the depositor received the income. In 2023, the maximum rate was set on December 1st at 15%, meaning the tax-free amount of income from bank interest for 2023 is 150,000 rubles.” This means that if citizens earned no more than 150,000 rubles in interest from deposits in 2023, they will not have to pay tax for that year. However, if depositors earned more than 150,000 rubles in interest, they will only need to pay tax on the difference between the total interest income from bank deposits and the allowed limit.

Marat Safiullin said that the bulk of tax benefits have been provided on an undeclared basis since 2019 on the basis of information from the Social Fund and data from the Ministry of Labour. In 2023, almost one million citizens in Tatarstan were granted benefits in the amount of 1.9 billion rubles, which is by 200 million rubles more than a year ago. The main recepients of benefits are pensioners and pre-retirees.

“It is possible to reduce the amount of personal income tax by submitting 3-personal income tax declarations for tax deductions, for example, for treatment, purchase of medicines," Safiullin clarified. “A desk audit is carried out within 14 days, and a refund to the current account is also carried out within 14 days. If there is a shortage of documents for processing the deduction, tax officials conduct an address call. In 10 months of 2024, 12 billion property and social deductions were returned to the residents of Tatarstan.”

The benefit, which is expressed in exemption from transport tax for owners of electric vehicles, has been in effect in Tatarstan since 2024. And since we are now talking about paying taxes for 2023, their owners will be required to pay the tax. But in 2025, more than 900 car owners of eco-friendly vehicles will no longer receive tax notices.