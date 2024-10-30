Final Kazan Declaration — key takeaways

Following the summit, the BRICS countries adopted a declaration. This document will be submitted to the UN as a joint statement. As noted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the document contains general assessments of the state of affairs in the world, summarises the results of Russia's chairmanship at BRICS and defines guidelines for long-term cooperation. Realnoe Vremya publishes its key takeaways.

Israeli conflicts

Several provisions in the declaration relate to the situation in the Middle East. Thus, according to one of them, the BRICS countries condemn the deaths of civilians as a result of Israeli attacks on residential areas of Lebanon.

“We stress the need to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Lebanon and to create conditions for political and diplomatic solution in order to safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East while underlining the importance of strict observance of UNSC resolutions 1701 (2006) and 2749 (2024). We strongly condemn attacks on UN personnel, threats to their safety and call upon Israel to immediately cease such activity,” the document reads.

In addition, the declaration emphasises that the BRICS states call for strengthening the non-proliferation and disarmament regime. Thanks to it, global stability, international peace and security can be maintained.

“We note the paramount importance of the efforts aiming at accelerating the implementation of resolutions on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East,” this article reads.

Several provisions in the declaration relate to the situation in the Middle East.

In addition, the declaration condemned the attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, which was carried out by Israel on 1 April.

The BRICS countries also documented their concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank:

“We stress the urgent need for an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees from both sides who are being illegally held captive and the unhindered sustainable and at scale supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and cessation of all aggressive actions. We denounce the Israeli attacks.”

Ukrainian conflict

“We recall national positions concerning the situation in and around Ukraine as expressed in the appropriate fora, including the UNSC and the UNGA. We emphasize that all states should act consistently with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelation. We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices, aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” says the document.

New Development Bank and new platform

According to several other points of the declaration, the BRICS countries welcome the creation of a new investment platform that will use the infrastructure of the New Development Bank (NDB). The platform will aim to increase the inflow of investments into the countries of the organisation and mechanisms of the Global South:

“We agree to jointly develop the New Development Bank into a new type of MDB in the 21st century. We urge the Bank to execute its purpose and functions in accordance with the Articles of Agreement of the New Development Bank in a fair and non-discriminatory manner. We support the further expansion of NDB membership and expedited consideration of applications of BRICS countries in line with the NDB General Strategy and related policies”

According to several other points of the declaration, the BRICS countries welcome the creation of a new investment platform that will use the infrastructure of the New Development Bank (NDB).

In addition, the BRICS countries also agreed to study the possibility of creating an independent cross-border settlement and depository infrastructure, BRICS Clear:

“We agree to discuss and study the feasibility of establishment of an independent cross-border settlement and depositary infrastructure, BRICS Clear, an initiative to complement the existing financial market infrastructure, as well as BRICS independent reinsurance capacity, including BRICS (Re)Insurance Company, with participation on a voluntary basis.”

Other points

In addition, the declaration also reflects other points:

The BRICS countries condemned the terrorist attack with the explosion of portable communication devices in Beirut.

Alarm was expressed over the situation in southern Lebanon, the states called for an immediate cessation of military actions in the country.

The BRICS countries support the admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN.

The need for reform of the Bretton Woods institutions was noted, taking into account the increased representation of developing countries.

The need for the resumption of the Iranian nuclear deal by all parties was stressed.

BRICS will study the creation of a single transport platform to ensure multimodal logistics between the countries of the association.

They spoke in favour of unconditional respect for the sovereignty of Syria and the protection of its territorial integrity.

They supported Russia's initiative to create a grain exchange that would also cover other agricultural sectors in the future.

They supported the creation of a sovereign state of Palestine within the internationally recognised borders of 1967.