BRICS Summit results: facts and figures
One of the most significant events for Tatarstan and Russia as a whole, the BRICS summit, successfully ended in last week. Many politicians spoke about its importance, the high level of organisation, and even Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the success of the summit. The guests have left, and it is time to sum up the results “at home” — at the city level. Read about the BRICS Summit in figures and facts in a report of Realnoe Vremya.
BRICS summit in figures
- The BRICS summit was attended by 42 heads of delegations, including 24 presidents, six international organisations, 36 countries.
- The largest delegation that came to the summit was the Chinese one — 560 people. India is in second place — 260 people. Then they were followed by Turkey — 237 people. Venezuela follows with 228 people, and the United Arab Emirates with 198 people.
- 73 accommodation facilities have been prepared for the BRICS summit in Kazan. Among them, there are 46 hotels. A billion rubles were invested in their renovation.
- 14 presidential rooms have been prepared in hotels and motels for the summit. Another 20 establishments have had their rooms renovated.
- 25 billion rubles have been allocated from the regional and federal budgets for the preparation of city hotels and infrastructure in Kazan, and this amount does not include business expenses.
- During the BRICS Summit, school attendance fell by almost half. In normal times, more than 45,000 children attend educational institutions in Kazan per day. During the summit, this number was 24,000.
- During the preparation and holding of the BRICS Summit, more than 10,000 employees of six security agencies and 2,400 medical workers were involved.
- At that time, the city's ground transportation carried about 1.7 million passengers per day. In normal times, this number exceeds 2 million. At the same time, the average daily passenger flow in the metro increased by 5%.
- On the last day of the summit alone, cybersecurity employees stopped about 5 million hacker attacks per second. During the Games of the Future, hackers carried out only up to a million attacks per second.
- Russian and foreign media published 60,700 messages about the summit in three days. The potential reach is 3.2 billion people. 418,000 publications were posted on social networks, the potential reach is 8.2 billion.
- 20 days were not enough to complete the new building of the Kamala Theatre in time for the reception of guests. Its construction began on 30 January.
BRICS Summit in facts
- Tatarstan's Rais Rustam Minnikhanov set the task of disturbing Kazan residents as little as possible during the event on the eve of the summit. According to Tatarstan's Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Gafarov, “some things worked out, some didn't”: “There's room for improvement.”
- In anticipation of the summit, Yelmay children's park was built in Kazan and the lighting networks along the event route were repaired. In addition, bus stops, facades of residential buildings, public roads, crossings and fences were reconstructed and repaired.
- All delegations that attended the summit managed to leave Kazan. The last to leave were the guests from Mongolia who met with Tatarstan's Prime Minister Alexey Pesoshin on 25 October. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was the second to last to fly.
- The hotel complex near the Millennium Bridge was not used for settling the delegations because the available room stock was sufficient.
- The preparation of the Kazan Expo summit site began two months before the event. Various agencies were involved in the work.
- The Kazan authorities did not see a single negative comment about the summit in the media. Neither foreign nor Russian journalists published any comments.
- Kazan had been preparing for the summit for 20 years and began preparing for it during the celebration of the city's 1000th anniversary, said deputy head of the Tatarstan rais administration Igor Savelyev. Since then, year after year, the capital of Tatarstan has acquired something new thanks to the events held.
