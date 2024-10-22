Dilma Rousseff: ‘It's great that not only I but all of us here will now get to know Kazan’

Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with President of the New Development Bank (NDB) Dilma Rousseff who arrived in Kazan on a direct flight from Shanghai to participate in the BRICS Summit. This was reported by the press service of the head of the republic.

In his welcoming speech, Minnikhanov emphasised the importance of holding such an important event in the republic, noting that it is not only an honour but also a responsibility to host the leaders of countries and international organisations.

Dilma Rousseff, in turn, expressed admiration for Kazan and noted the importance of holding summits in the regions: “It is wonderful that not only I but all of us here will now get to know Kazan. I represent the BRICS bank, we are engaged in investments, and we must know not only the countries, we must understand what regions they consist of.” She stressed that representing the BRICS bank engaged in investments, it is necessary to understand not only the countries but also their regions.

Minnikhanov recalled the first cooperation with the bank in 2018 and noted that Tatarstan is a major industrial centre of Russia actively working to attract investment. He also proposed resuming projects for the integrated development of the territories and infrastructure of the republic's historical settlements.

Dilma Vana Rousseff arrived to participate in the BRICS Summit on 19 October. At the Kazan airport, the NBR president was met by Prime Minister of the Republic Alexey Pesoshin. On 20 October, she visited Made in Tatarstan scientific and industrial exhibition that is currently running at the site of the State Council of the republic.

“I am deeply impressed by the exhibition. A lot of equipment produced in the republic is presented, I can note the high level of development of the industry of Tatarstan,” said Dilma Rousseff. She showed particular interest in IT.

The New Development Bank (NDB) was established by the BRICS countries at the 6th summit of the association in Fortaleza (Brazil) in July 2014. Eight countries of the world have membership in the NDB, including Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Bangladesh, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dilma Vana Rousseff was the president of Brazil from 1 January 2011 to 12 May 2016.